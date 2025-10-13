Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ComicScene, kickstarter, Time Bomb

The ComicScene Yearbook 2026 From Time Bomb Comics

The ComicScene Yearbook 2026 from Time Bomb Comics, hits Kickstarter for a 2026 release

We mentioned the ComciScene imprint launching from the newly merged British publisher Time Bomb earlier in the year. Looking ahead, the ComicScene Yearbook 2026 will feature 164 pages of content, including comic news, features, interviews, critical analysis, and comic strips, and will be published under the Time Bomb Comic Scene imprint.

Created by Publisher and Managing Editor Tony Foster in 2016, issues of ComicScene include articles on the history of comics alongside strips and insightful interviews from figures such as John Freeman and Pat Mills. Its most recent ventures include well received graphic novels such as Stref (Stephen White's) Tara Togs. Their upcoming title, a retelling of Peter Pan, also by Stref, is due out this Christmas (also through the Time Bomb Comic Scene imprint), and is featured as the cover art of the upcoming yearbook. The yearbook will also feature:

The ComicScene comic industry review of the year, including the history of and winners of the 2025 ComicScene Awards.

Milestone articles celebrating 50 years of Battle, 50 Years of Action and 20 years of Hibernia.

Character features on Mytek the Mighty, Superman in the UK and Blake and Mortimer.

Original features by Steve McManus on Blazer, and an interview Pat Mills on Ragtime Soldier.

Also included will be the 300 episodes of Mega City Book Club, Space Station Comics, the secrets of Peter Pan, a Tara Togs preview, manga, young graphic novels, comic strips and 2000AD.

This is the biggest yearbook yet, and brings with it the option to access every Comic Scene title published in the past, with over 3500 pages of content. Speaking on what it means to be publishing the Comic Scene Yearbook 2026, Time Bomb Publisher Steve Tanner said "Comic Scene has promoted and spotlighted British comics, past and present, for the last several years, and the Yearbook is a real celebration of that. I'm delighted that Time Bomb can now regularly be part of those celebrations through the Comic Scene imprint!" Tony elaborated, saying: "We are so excited about teaming up with Time Bomb and pulling together to use our strengths." The Kickstarter for the ComicScene Yearbook of 2026 is running till the end of the month.

