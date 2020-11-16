Yestersay,m the Byyan Talbot Fanpage posted news of a complete collected edition of Talbot's anthropomorphic steampunk Victorian detective thriller, Grandville. To be published in June from Dark Horse and Jonathan Cape for a deservedly high price, containing all five graphic novels in the series. Grandvilkle is a favourite of oiurs at Bleeding cool and you can find previous coverage of the graphic novel series in posts such as this one and this one and this one.

In a world exclusive, we are proud to announce Grandville: L'Intégrale!

Beware the Badger! The acclaimed steampunk series from graphic-novel pioneer Bryan Talbot explores an alternate art-nouveau world populated by intelligent animals, a human underclass, and wondrous technology. Within this rich fantastical milieu, the relentless Detective-Inspector LeBrock of Scotland Yard pursues shadowy death squads, psychotic killers, dark political conspiracies, ruthless crime lords, and bloodthirsty cults through the streets of London and the center of the greatest empire on earth, the Belle Epoque Paris known as Grandville. Grandville L'Intégrale collects all five Grandville novels in one deluxe hardcover volume accompanied by voluminous author notes never before in print.

"In the figure of Detective Inspector LeBrock Talbot has given us a hero who is part-James Bond, part-Sherlock Holmes and part-Dirty Harry – yet all badger. Corruption is rife, gangland violence threatens to explode at any point, the master criminals are deliciously evil, the femmes properly fatale."

From the introduction by Ian Rankin.

To be published June 2021 by Jonathan Cape in the UK and Dark Horse Books in the USA. This is the Cape cover. The American edition (Grandville Integral) will have a different one, designed to match with their Arkwright Integral.