The Court Of Owls Comes To Batman Adventures Comic: Season Two

The Batman: The Adventures Continue comic book is getting a season two. Or is it a season two-hoo? Sorry, that joke is so awful I should work in PR.

Because the DC Comics series Batman: The Adventures Continue which tells stories in the manner of the nineties Batman cartoon, in comic form, will be bringing in The Court Of Owls, the secret Gothamite society going back centuries, as created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo for the Batman comic book, and then picked up by the TV show Gotham.

Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina are bringing the series back from DC Comics, published digitally in May and then in print in June.

Do you ever get the feeling you're being watched? Are there mysterious claw marks on brick buildings in your neighborhood? Who would you call to investigate? The GCPD…or Batman? From the visionary team behind Batman: The Animated Series and 2020's hit comic book series Batman: The Adventures Continue comes an all-new season set in this seminal animated world! Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina return for Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II, launching in print on June 1!

Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: The Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill…and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight? Will the clues lead Batman to an ancient Gotham City legend? Who else besides Boston Brand will materialize in this new season of Batman: The Adventures Continue? Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II arrives in comic shops on June 1 with a cover by Riley Rossmo and a card stock variant cover by Andrew MacLean. Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II will have digital chapters publishing biweekly beginning May 6 on participating platforms.

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1 written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini art by Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina cover by Riley Rossmo card stock variant cover by Andrew MacLean ON SALE 6/1/2021 (digital chapters begin on 5/6) $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC