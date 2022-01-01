The Darkhold: Omega #1 Preview: Reading is Bad

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. If fans can take anything away from the Darkhold event after Darkhold: Omega #1, it's this: never read a book without pictures. Check out the preview below.

The Darkhold: Omega #1

by Steve Orlando & Cian Tormey, cover by Chris Bachalo

THE FATE OF ALL EXISTENCE LIES IN THE HANDS OF FIVE TWISTED MINDS! Five of the world's greatest heroes – Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Blade, Wasp, and Iron Man – took a chance and read from the cursed Darkhold. They were meant to gain the power to fight back the dread elder god Chthon – but instead they've lost their minds and all they once held dear. Was it worth the cost? And who is their bold new ally – a product of Chthon's dark dimension, or something else entirely? Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey deliver a heart-pounding conclusion to the epic Darkhold event – and introduce a hero who will take the Marvel Universe by storm!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609836100111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960609836100121 – THE DARKHOLD OMEGA 1 HEPBURN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609836100131 – THE DARKHOLD OMEGA 1 FRANK SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609836100141 – THE DARKHOLD OMEGA 1 TORMEY DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $4.99 US

