The DC Comics Grant Morrison Pitches That Warner Bros. Turned Down

Grant Morrison, revealed how their Wonder Woman Earth One graphic novel series with Yanick Paquette was originally a movie pitch.

Article Summary Grant Morrison's original Wonder Woman movie pitch morphed into a DC graphic novel series.

Unseen work includes pitches for Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and multiple DC superhero films.

Details from rejected Superman film ideas later appeared in Morrison's Action Comics run.

Morrison also proposed movie concepts for Marvel characters, including Dr. Strange and Moon Knight.

Talking on their Substack, Grant Morrison, revealed how their Wonder Woman graphic novel series with Yanick Paquette for DC's Earth One line was originally a Wonder Woman movie that they pitched back in 2008. This was back when they were working for Warner Bros as a consultant with Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman, in a period they call "creatively fruitless, if financially rewarding". And while they go on more to annotate Wonder Woman, they also talk about the other ideas they pitched in that period to Warner Bros. They say "My published work is the tip of a vast iceberg of written material that will never be seen!" Their Warner Bros movie pitches include:

Teen Titans

Doom Patrol

Green Arrow

"Several versions of an Aquaman story which I really liked."

"A few takes on a potential Superman movie (I used some bits and pieces from the Superman stuff for my Action Comics run. One iteration of a story had a scene where a terraforming expedition is in trouble on Mars, and an alarm goes out. Cut to the Daily Planet. Lois Lane peeking in a broom closet says 'Kent?' while our first glimpse of Superman shows a startled pigeon on a ledge as he hurtles by in a purpling UV blur, then a kid looking out of a plane window as Superman's streaky upward progress continues, evoking '…is it a bird? Is it a plane?…'. Then the Earth, seen from orbit – a tiny primary-coloured figure getting closer – closer – SUPERMAN! Most of that sequence showed up in Action Comics #14."

"All my Superman pitches had a pre-credits cold open on pulp planet Krypton, and showed silly insignificant daily life in the city of Kandor ten seconds before the moment Brainiac arrives to shrink and bottle it for his collection. A version of this sequence appeared in Action Comics #3."

As well as a few Marvel movies pitched along the way as well for:

Dr. Strange

Moon Knight

Morbius

Warlock – "the X-Men alien robot one"

Terror Inc. among others.

Okay, everyone, google Terror Inc, and then just imagine how that might have gone… BTW, I'm trying to get in touch with James Gunn about another matter, James if you happen to read this, could you reach out for five minutes? Thanks!

