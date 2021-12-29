The Death Of Captain America Teased In Marvel Comics Timeless #1

"…while an old idol falls." Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

This tease seems to suggest that Bucky, the Winter Soldier, shoots Steve Rogers, Captain America, in the gut. However we see neither of their faces, it could be anyone in those costumes. We have yet to see how Captain America will return to Marvel Comics publishing after the Captain America/Iron Man series. Might such a battle between two icons be how that happens? And will it be, again, The Death Of Captain America that sees Steve Rogers return somehow?

This may be one of the more teasery Timeless previews…

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99