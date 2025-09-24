Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornés, Matriarch, Tom King, wonder woman

The Death Of The DC Universe By The Matriarch In Wonder Woman #25

The Death of the DC Universe at the hands of The Matriarch in Wonder Woman #25 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes and Tomeu Morey

Article Summary The Matriarch debuts in Wonder Woman #25, marking a deadly new era for the DC Universe in 2045.

Major heroes fall as The Matriarch storms through the Justice League.

The Wonder War future is revealed, hinting at the tragic downfall of Wonder Woman and the Amazons.

Tom King's run channels The Dark Knight Returns, redefining Wonder Woman for a darker, epic saga.

Wonderspoilers ahead! Today sees DC Comics publish Wonder Woman #25 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes and Tomeu Morey, featuring the first appearance of The Matriarch. And as a result, the cardstock cover featuring her fully (from the final page of this issue) with Legion and Green Lantern ring, as well as Wonder Woman's sword, has been selling multiple copies for $20 each, even before the comic officially went on sale.

The Matriarch, Lyssa, Daughter of Amazonian Emelie and presumably The Sovereign, certainly his final act of vengeance against the Wonder Woman who deposed and imprisoned him for so long. But this is her first official appearance, though it was actually back in #19. And this gives us a look twenty years into the future, courtesy of guest artist Jorge Fornes, as The Matriarch plays out the Wonder War. And it begins, as we mentioned a while ago, with the death of Batman. Sentenced to be hanged by the neck, even as he reprises the "Mouse Man Knows" refrain of Moray Island.

And so it is as the Matriarch tears her way across the DC Universe, in the year of 2045. Or at least that's how it is from our current perspective, it is a sliding scale. And she has armies at her command.

She has a spear to take down Green Arrow. And for Aquaman?

The hook from his own hand, Aquaman returning to his Old Man Of Sea appearance, twenty years hence.

Hawkman, without his wings, is simply pushed at speed from a distance. Even if it may not look like that. As with Aquaman, it looks as if he has died at his own hand. And then there is Superman.

Her name on everyone's lips, and having Olympus stage the victory over all the superheroes, of gods, or domains.

The only thing, this is not the first time we have seen the future of the Wonder War. Back in #19, which also had that first mention and first appearance of The Matriarch as a baby, we saw that this future didn't bode too well for Wonder Woman or the Wonder Girls either.

As well as Wonder Woman herself. Some years hence, with wisps of grey hair and the Sovereign's family blade held in her chest.

This may be Wonder Woman #25 but the Wonder War is only just beginning. But more than ever, the King/Sampere run is The Dark Knight Returns of Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman #25 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes, Tomeu Morey

After days of searching through a mouse-infested world, Wonder Woman finally locates the lost Etta Candy and fugitive Amazon Emilie. Little does she know, they are hiding a tiny harbinger of death who will change Diana's fate forever! You won't want to miss the first appearance of the Matriarch in this oversize anniversary issue that will set the stage for all Wonder stories to come!

