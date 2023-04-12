The Fantastic Four As Weapons Of Mass Destruction (#6 Spoilers) Today's Fantastic Four #6 also brings us body horror with Mister Fantastic's one-eyed snake, and a chance to turn off the sun.

Carnage #12 knows the dangers that New York and the Fantastic Four can bring, and feels safe in Brooklyn, even as we get a reprieve of the diner issue of Sandman.

Let's leave them to drown in their own intestines, as today's Fantastic Four #6 also brings us body horror with Mister Fantastic's one-eyed snake.

Okay, people are going to get nightmares about that one. But even Brooklyn would get worried about the plans of the Fantastic Four to turn off the sun to kill some deadly mass-producing bacteria.

Even as they have already just sent a few Manhattan blocks one year into the future to deal with another alien invading disaster, with predictable public relations issues.

And that's what happens when the Fantastic Four eats the sun, folks. Even if you're in a diner in Brooklyn.

And people, well, maybe they're not quite as trusting as they once were.

And maybe governments aren't quite as trusting either.

To be fair, in any other world, this would probably be the reaction to every superhero ever. If you have powers, someone can find a way to weaponize even the most trivial ability, just look at the Sins Of Sinister.

Fantastic Four, public enemy number one. All four of them. But mostly Susan Storm.

CARNAGE #12

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230743

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Kendrick Lim

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK IN A BLOODY NEW VISION OF CARNAGE!

Spurned by its longtime host, the Carnage symbiote has undertaken a quest to push the boundaries of itself and its understanding further than ever before. But as seen in the visceral pages of CARNAGE #10, CLETUS KASADY himself hasn't been sitting idly by either. Bound to an all-new type of symbiote, the EXTREMBIOTE, Cletus has a whole new array of deadly abilities – that he's eager to put to a bloody and brutal test!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230816

(W) Ryan North (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Alex Ross

The Fantastic Four have been restored to their correct dimension and orientation, but they don't know that some microscopic invaders, immune to all predators on Earth, have come along for the ride!

What happens when the Fantastic Four accidentally threaten all life on the planet? Well, they try to fix it. But what happens when they can't?

I'll tell you what happens: Sue and Johnny team up to pull off their most audacious stunt yet and maybe, just maybe, save us all. Meanwhile, Ben, Alicia and Reed have to convince a skeptical world that what they?re doing is worth it…

Plus: Doctor Octopus is in this one! Only for a little bit, because, come on – he's going up against the FANTASTIC FOUR. It's gonna be a short fight.

OR IS IT???

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99