The Fantastic Four Gets Itself A New Member (Spoilers)

Ben Grimm is trying to enjoy family life. His new wife, his adopted kids, his fellow members of the Fantastic Four, it's all coming together.

He doesn't like dogs, especially not this dog, especially when it invades his home doing… what dogs do. I wouldn't know, I just got a cat. I also didn't want one, but I've got one, and now I couldn't imagine it any other way.

And that was before they turned the gravity off. Afterwards, well, you don't want to think how you'd have to pick up after them. It's all an illusion of course, and the Thing has Miracle Man to blame.

That and a fussy dog. Kosher food not good enough for this canine? Or is something else going on?

And still calling the dog… the dog.

Or rather the little dog. So what happens now?

Everyone seems to know just what's happening aside from the every-loving blue-eyed Thing…

I'm going to say right now that the dog is not chipped and the posters will get no responses, right? Welcome to the Fantastic Four, little dog. With Alicia and all the kids, that's now the Fantastic Ten. Will the dog make it into the movie?

