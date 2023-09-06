Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

The Fantastic Four Gets Itself A New Member (Spoilers)

Ben Grimm is trying to enjoy family life. His new wife, his adopted kids, his fellow members of the Fantastic Four, it's all coming together.

Ben Grimm is trying to enjoy family life. Extended family life. His new wife, his adopted kids, his fellow member of the Fantastic Four, it's all coming together. Except for one thing.

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

He doesn't like dogs, especially not this dog, especially when it invades his home doing… what dogs do. I wouldn't know, I just got a cat. I also didn't want one, but I've got one, and now I couldn't imagine it any other way.

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

And that was before they turned the gravity off. Afterwards, well, you don't want to think how you'd have to pick up after them. It's all an illusion of course, and the Thing has Miracle Man to blame.

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

That and a fussy dog. Kosher food not good enough for this canine? Or is something else going on?

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

And still calling the dog… the dog.

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

Or rather the little dog. So what happens now?

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

Everyone seems to know just what's happening aside from the every-loving blue-eyed Thing…

The Fantastic Four Gets A New Member

I'm going to say right now that the dog is not chipped and the posters will get no responses, right? Welcome to the Fantastic Four, little dog. With Alicia and all the kids, that's now the Fantastic Ten. Will the dog make it into the movie?

FANTASTIC FOUR #11
MARVEL COMICS
JUL230768
(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross
Ben Grimm wakes up to find himself in an impossible situation – and facing certain doom! He – alongside the house he was sleeping in and everything in it – are in freefall through a colossal metal hole…falling all the way to the Earth's core, where he'll be cooked, crushed and destroyed! And as Ben tries desperately to save himself, a mysterious villain from the past is revealed! The Thing, working alone, must now save the Fantastic Four, the town – and a little dog too. At least he won't die alone… Rated T+In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

