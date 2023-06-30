Posted in: Comics, Conventions, san diego comic con | Tagged: comic con, san diego, san diego comic con, sdcc

The First San Diego Comic-Con Party List Of 2023

Bleeding Cool is putting together a San Diego Comic-Con Party List for 2023, from the Fandom Party to Viz Media's private bash...

As ever, Bleeding Cool is putting together a San Diego Comic-Con Party List for 2023… the first draft at least. If you have an event you would like to be listed, or want to just tell us of events that you have been invited to, we are happy to add them. The second draft will go up next week, Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog, Facebook, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, and a little Google …. what to do after San Diego Comic-Con when the clock ticks past 7 pm. This is the third and final version of this List, but if you want to add any updates, contact richjohnston@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, 19th July

Ready Party One: 8 Bit Legacy, SDCC Kick Off Party! Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway 8PM-2AM $50-$300

Get ready to dive back into the OASIS for Ready Party One, the signature San Diego Comic-Con kick-off party and Night 1 of Party HQ Comic Con at Parq Nightclub. This year, we travel to the Mushroom Kingdom planet, where the 8-bit legacy adventures of Zelda, Mega Man, Metroid, and more run rampant – but of course the star of the show is everybody's favorite mushroom-smashing plumber.

MacabreDaily's SDCC 2023 Brew Ha Ha, Whiskey Girl, 702 5th Avenue

Staff will be kicking off San Diego Comic Con at the world famous WHISKEY GIRL with Jack Daniels Burgers. Horror and Sci-Fi fans are encourged but all are welcome to attend!

Comic Con FREE Drag Bingo Wednesdays at American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue 8pm-1.30am

Join us as we take over Wednesdays at American Junkie! $100 bottles and $3 White Claws all night with $3 you call its from 10-11pm

THURSDAY, 20th July

VIZ Media's Junji Ito Experience Opening Reception, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, open bar 7-9pm, Invite Only, RSVP by the 14th,

Come help us celebrate the career of world-renowned creator Junji Ito. Walk among the cosmic and the macabre and lose yourself in the Ito-verse. With over 100 works on display, this will be the largest exhibition of Junji Ito's work in North America.

Soonay & Toratai meetup, Odysea, Hilton Bayfront, 7pm

This is just a casual get together for drinks and bites after the con ends on Thursday. First 50 people will receive an LE 50 GITD pin, a LE sticker, and a bag of Sticky USA candy plus a chance to win some rare prizes!

Sixth Annual Fandom Party with Paramount+, Z2 Comics, Pinfinity, and EA, Hard Rock Hotel , 7-11pm

Activations within the party will include Paramount's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowjackets with EA showcasing their upcoming summer video game release Immortals of Aveum. Z2 Comics will be showing off custom comic activations, because it is COMIC CON, and Pinfinity will once again be gifting attendees with one-of-a-kind augmented reality collectible pins!

Comic Con American Junkie Thursdays $1 Draft $1 Pizza Night, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue 8pm-1.30am

Looking for a night of excitement and fun? Join us for an amazing experience that you won't forget! We're bringing you $1 drafts from 9-10pm and some incredible drink specials that you won't find anywhere else. Plus, you won't want to miss out on our Junkie Cups!

Trivia Night @ The Church by Lost Abbey Brewery, 1313 J Street, 7.30pm

Trivia lovers and Con Goers unite! We're hosting a very special trivia night during comic con @lostabbeychurch ! Roll out with your team for a night of questions about all the things that make San Diego Comic Con great! Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Games, Toys, Cosplay, and of course, Comics! Get some beers, grab a hot dog (@doggosgus ), and declare yourselves champions of the Triviaverse. Prizes to top 3 teams, and giveaways to random teams, plus bonus points for playing in costume!

Comic-Con Mixer, Encinitas Community and Senior Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, 6.20-8.30pm, $50

Shake the dust off your favorite superhero costume and join us for Comic-Con: Stay Social style!

6th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge 2023 University Club Atop Symphony Towers 750 B Street #Suite #3400, 6-10pm $10-$30

Now on its sixth iteration. The Afrofuturism Lounge was initially conceived as a private after party which we were convinced to make open to the public. We highlight Black artists, writers, publishers, and creative thinkers in a culturally competent and relevant environment with music, art, and small bites, with drinks available for purchase.

Obichukwu Udehm of Kola Nut Productions

Tony Washington, Artist and Music Producer

Marcus Newsome, Lightning Strike Comic

Tim Fielder, OG Afrofuturist, Illistrator, Illustrator, concept designer, cartoonist, and animator

Summer Mixer: Level Up with Responsible Data Science, THE LOT La Jolla 7611 Fay Avenue , 4.30-7.30pm

Kick off your Comic-Con week with an exploration of how interactive games and Responsible Data Science shape the entertainment industry!

NICK at NIGHTClub SDCC 2023 After Party, Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway, 9pm-2am, $35-$300

Departing Dystopia: A Post-Apocalyptic Immersive Theatre / Nightclub Hybrid, The Merrow 1271 University Avenue, 8PM-2AM, $20-95

An Interactive, Immersive, Post-Apocalyptic, Cyberpunk, Live EDM Theater/Nightclub Hybrid (1 Night Only during Comic-Con San Diego 2023)

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Second Reality is the Main Show, which features a wide variety of performance art installations including elements of dance, satire, cabaret, and theater. Those who purchase tickets to Second Reality…

10:00 PM – 2:00 AM The Unification is the After Party. If you aren't able to get tickets to Second Reality before they sell out, there's still a chance to experience The Unification.

Alliance Fest-SDCC 2023, Coin-Op Game Room 789 Sixth Avenue, 7-11pm

Alliance Fest is a collaboration SDCC Party/Celebration surrounding FiGPiNs from Plastic Empire, Chalice Collectibles, and Pops and Pins

Her Universe Fashion Show, Manchester Grand Hyatt., 6pm, Free

Ashley Eckstein's popular geek-themed clothing line, Her Universe, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con co-sponsored by Hot Topic and Disney for Disney's 100th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the classic stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2023, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 668 Sixth Avenue, 7-9pm $600

Looking to get a commission from the LEDKILLA at SDCC? Here's your chance. Have dinner with Ken Lashley to kick-off SDCC 2023

Burlesque Show, Red Velvet Burlesque Show San Diego 4076 Bonita Rd Bonita

Entertainment is the #1 San Diego burlesque show in the SD area. With burlesque shows every week, the ultimate cabaret show!

The Dork Forest, Mic Drop Comedy 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard 7-8.30pm $10

Dork on Dork Dialog with Jackie Kashian. Guests speak to their love of books, TV, Movies, Comic books, websites, food, wrestling, cars, action figures and bees. Essentially, whatever they're interested in. A lot. Almost anything can be dorked out in The Dork Forest.

FRIDAY, 21st July

Bad Idea "First Customer Pin" Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr 7pm, Bad Idea First Pin owners.

For a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a few surprises.

Mosh Eisley, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 8pm, $42

Thank The Maker, Hondo Supply, The DanO Channel, and Princess & Scoundrel podcasts are hosting the Star Wars-themed party as an emo night featuring music. Star Wars cosplay and lightsabers are encouraged. Music will be performed, and merch will be sold as well.

Galactic Empire, Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Avenue, 6.30pm, $25 – $30

Galactic Empire, the galaxy's foremost Star Wars cosplay heavy metal band

Comic Con Gaslamp Downtown San Diego Experience Wristband TORO 672 Fifth Avenue 8PM-1.30AM $15

Get ready for a bar-hopping adventure like no other as we celebrate in the heart of downtown San Diego! This is your chance to experience the best nightlife the city has to offer, with a curated lineup of vibrant venues and unforgettable experiences.

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue, 7.30pm-2.30am, $15-$25

Attention, Comic-Con enthusiasts! Get ready for an extraordinary night of adventure and celebration in the heart of San Diego's Gaslamp District. Join us for the Gaslamp San Diego Comic-Con Bar Crawl, where you can enjoy amazing drink specials, explore multiple venues, and experience the electric atmosphere of this iconic event. Grab your capes, masks, or cosplay outfits and prepare for an unforgettable evening

Cynthia's 2023 SDCC Seek and Swag, Downtown, 2pm

"It's time for my Annual Seek and Swag at San Diego Comic-Con! It's free and you don't even need a pass to the con to play! Join me and pub-hop around Downtown San Diego and pick up some fun swag and maybe a free book! Our route will be posted closer to the event and you are welcome to meet up with us at any time while we wander. I'll also be doing some fun giveaways right here on the page so if you can't make it or are in another state, you still have a chance to get some goodies!"

Funko Fundays, outdoors at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, 7pm, $200

Attendees at the event will receive food, drinks, and a full evening of entertainment. As always, each attendee will also receive a Funko "Box of Fun" and more.

Gaslamp Divas Cosplay Comic-Con Drag Show, Casablanca Restaurant, 6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, noon-2pm, $12-$25

The Monsters Ball SDCC 2023 After Party Parq Nightclub 615 Broadway 8PM=2AM $35-300

THE premiere San Diego Comic Con after party, as seen in Rolling Stone "25 Best Things We Saw at Comic Con," Vice, E! News, SyFy Wire, etc..

The Monsters' Ball at Party HQ Comic Con is the ultimate party for the creepy, kooky, sparkly, and spooky. On Friday night of San Diego Comic Con 2023, unleash your inner demon and find your perfect match at this one-of-a-kind event.

5th Annual Comic Con Pub Crawl Taste and Thirst 715 Fourth Ave, 4PM-2AM $10-$17

Calling all Zombies, Super Heroes, Anime Characters and the like. Join us as we parade thru the Gaslamp strutting our costumes enjoying laug

SATURDAY, 22nd July

D23 Presents X-MEN Hellfire Gala, PARQ Nightclub, 615 Broadway, 8-11pm, $65-$155

COMIC CON BAR CRAWL SAN DIEGO – American Junkie 628 Fifth Ave ,1pm,$15-$24

Join over 300+ guests on our annual Heroes & Villains Bar Crawl! Come in your best cosplay and roam the streets of Gaslamp stopping in and out of over 10+ bars and nightclubs with one all-access pas

Comic Con Themed Bar Crawl, American Junkie 628 Fifth Avenue, 7.30pm-2.30am, $15-$30

A bar crawl for our Comic Con fans. We want all heroes, villains, magicians, and warriors. Come join us as we get free Cover!

Senpai Squad Cosplay Rave, The Music Box, 1337 India Street, 8pm $25

Senpai Squad, a brand catering to the anime, gaming, and car community, will be hosting a cosplay rave on Saturday, July 22 at the Music Box in San Diego. The evening will feature dancer and choreographer Matt Steffanina, DJ Sriracha Man, and DJ Findtherabbit.

Underground Lightsaber Fighters of San Diego, Bea Evenson Fountain, 1549 El Prado, 8pm

Better get your swinging arm in shape, it's time to show off those skills you've been saving for a galaxy far, far, away….or maybe just Balboa Park.

Kirby's Dream Band, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd, 7.30pm. $18.94

BLAH BLAH BLAH podcast live recording with Katee Sackhoff at the American Comedy Co, 818 B 6th Ave, 4pm, $39.99.

The San Diego LAN Party Meetup Group, San Diego LAN HQ, 4319 Corral Canyon RD · Bonita, 1-9pm

SUNDAY, 23rd July

Dead Dog Party, TBA

San Diego Furries Meet-Up, Gaslamp Quarter Arch, 7pm

Gaslamp Divas Cosplay Comic-Con Drag Show, Casablanca Restaurant, 6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, noon-2pm, $12-$25

San Diego BJD/Vinyl Doll Group, Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina, 9pm

Wands Up San Diego- Harry Potter Group, Private, 1-5pm.

