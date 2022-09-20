The Flash #786 Wants To Change The Name of Dark Crisis… A Bit

Recently, DC Comics made a big thing of revealing that the comic book series Dark Crisis was to actually be called Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, and be a direct sequel to the original Crisis On Infinite Earths, with Pariah looking to return to the reality of infinite parallel dimensions rather than the one – and then fifty-two realities, plus the Dark dimensions – of the DC Multiverse, Omniverse, whatever you want to call it today. But in today's The Flash #786 Dark Crisis tie-in, something else appears to be going on as well.

So as the events of The Flash head into the big crossover, and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5, it has a different name for the series.

"Dark Crisis Infinite Earths". What happened to the "On"? Are we getting a new name change? Not even a colon in between? And it's not just that it happens the one time…

But a second time. Only a few weeks to Dark Crisis #5, whatever DC Comics decides to call it on publication, and if you need a few gossipy Dark Crisis spoilers, we have that covered too…

