Beast Boy, Deathstroke And More Bleeding Cool Dark Crisis Gossip

I think we've been doing pretty good at Dark Crisis gossip on Bleeding Cool, don't you think? Here are a few notes to throw into the pot. Feel free to continue rotting them up.

DARK CRISIS THE DEADLY GREEN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GONI MONTES

(W) Various (A) Daniel Bayliss, Various (CA) Goni Montes

SUPERMAN AND SWAMP THING UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GREAT DARKNESS! Written by Joshua Williamson, Dan Watters, Ram V, and others During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far it's spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help… ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE! After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now. But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022

DARK CRISIS THE DARK ARMY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Mark Waid, Delilah S. Dawson, Dennis Culver (A) Freddie E. Williams II (CA) Gleb Melnikov

As Pariah's Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he's got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse–and he's taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he's right! Don't miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/22/2022

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah! The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…eve if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/8/2022