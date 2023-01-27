The Flash Season 9 Teaser Fast-Forwards Arrowverse Series' 8 Seasons Returning on February 8th, the following Season 9 teaser for The CW's The Flash offers a flash-forward look through the previous seasons.

With The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash set to kick off its final run in less than two weeks, there's going to be a lot of time reflecting on not just the past eight seasons of the series. Because when the final credits roll on The Flash, it will also mark the end of the Arrowverse era. So with that thought in mind, the following teaser that was released today (while brief) really hits the feels kinda' hard. It's a bittersweet reminder of just how much the show (and the show's universe) has changed over the years.

So for a look back at eight seasons of the long-running Arrowverse series in 30 seconds (followed by a look at what's ahead), check out the newest teaser released earlier today:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After" Overview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time. Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow).