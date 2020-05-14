See, that's the problem with having to end your season early. The CW's The Flash suffered from the same fate that befell The Walking Dead: sticking fans with a cliffhanger that was never really meant to last longer than a week and now looks like it could last for months. Series showrunner Eric Wallace feels your pain about "Success is Assured", offering his thoughts on the dire predicament that Iris (Candice Patton) finds herself in (we'll be kind for now, but there will be spoilers moving ahead) as well as the status of the season's unaired episodes and a look ahead to the seventh season during a conversation with TVLine.

The first thing to know is that the final three episodes were already written by the time production was shut down, with next week's episode having "already been 90-percent shot". The good news for viewers is that they would've discovered Iris's destination during next week's episode. Now, those answers will be coming during the season 7 premiere, and Wallace advises you to have your "Feels" ready: "Fortunately, you find out where Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh my. Tears in our season premiere." As much as Wallace doesn't want to give to much away, he did reveal that all the clues you need to know where this is going have already bee introduced: "Oh God, yes. In fact, as I watched this episode, I got worried that you can figure out everything that's coming, because I know, having read the scripts, but also all the clues are there if you've been paying attention. We've literally told you everything that's going to happen. Literally."

While the remaining episodes are pretty much locked in (even teasing that he already knows what happens during the seventh season), Wallace says there's enough room to tinker with them depending on restrictions once productions resume: "For instance, as in all of the Flash finales, we would have seen huge crowd scenes, but I think that all has to change. We have to go in and change things based on what we can and cannot do when production resumes. I guarantee you that'll allow us to come up with something we didn't come up with before, so maybe it's 75, 80 percent of the original scripts, and maybe 15, 20 percent new stuff?"

So with all of the drama that took place in both Barry's (Grant Gustin) and the network's worlds, can the fans hope for a little TLC coming Barry and Iris' way next season? Sounds like Wallace is willing to give them something the fans know they deserve, at least for a little while: "A happy ending. Because I love happy endings. Don't worry, I know you've been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on, especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It's bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you're invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writers' strike. But don't worry, there will be a happy ending.