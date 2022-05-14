The Fox: Family Values #1 Preview: Second Chances

She-Fox tries to rehabilitate The Gasser in this preview of The Fox: Family Values #1, in stores Wednesday from Archie Comics. Hilarity ensues, we're sure. Check out the preview below.

THE FOX: FAMILY VALUES #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221319

MAR221320 – FOX FAMILY VALUES ONESHOT CVR B CALTSOUDAS – $3.99

(W) Dean Haspiel, Vito Delsante, Alex Toth (A) Richard Ortiz, Alex Toth (A / CA) Dean Haspiel

The Fox: Family Values follows the life of the super heroic Patton family, all considered "freak magnets" who can't help but do what they can to save the day… whether they like it or not! First, Dean Haspiel returns to writing and art duties in "Mid-Life Pisces." Can a family of antiheroes with three different philosophical points of view break bread at the end of the day? The patriarch, investigative journalist Paul Patton, Jr. (aka THE FOX) is desperate to find another story. He tries to get his son, Shinji (aka GHOST FOX) to come along with him, but his teenage son is more interested in dating than finding exclusive stories! Meanwhile, his wife, Mae (SHE FOX) must confront some sins of her past in the form of two super-villains! Then, in "Back to Back," written by Vito Delsante with line art by Richard Ortiz, we venture to the past, before Paul and Mae were married! The two are hours away from their wedding ceremony and are presently missing their final wedding rehearsal while they're detained by a mad supervillain. How will they make it to their nuptials? All that PLUS a special reprint of a classic Fox story by the legendary Alex Toth!

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

