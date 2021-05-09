The Future in the Hands of Red Hood? Future State Gotham #1 Preview
If the future of Gotham City is in the hands of The Red Hood, does that mean Gotham City is screwed? DC Comics launches Future State Gotham this Tuesday, continuing the story from DC Future State. In this preview of the first issue, we find Red Hood forced make a difficult decision… which isn't really his strong suit. Future State Gotham #1 will be in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #1
DC Comics
0321DC008
0321DC009 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #1 CVR B JAMES STOKOE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Yasmine Putri
The event that was DC Future State continues in its own ongoing title starring the Bat-Family, beginning with the epic story "Hunt the Batman." Disaster strikes Gotham City, and all evidence points to the Next Batman! Red Hood must choose justice over his family and allies when the corrupt Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular Future State Batman titles, this new series kicks off the next chapter in this forbidding world of tomorrow, and does so in brilliant, monochromatic storytelling! This black-and-white series will showcase the brutal world that's around the corner in Future State Gotham!
In Shops: 2021-05-11
SRP: $3.99