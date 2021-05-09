The Future in the Hands of Red Hood? Future State Gotham #1 Preview

If the future of Gotham City is in the hands of The Red Hood, does that mean Gotham City is screwed? DC Comics launches Future State Gotham this Tuesday, continuing the story from DC Future State. In this preview of the first issue, we find Red Hood forced make a difficult decision… which isn't really his strong suit. Future State Gotham #1 will be in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.