The Globble Comes To Keenspot For Their February 2024 Solicits
The Globble comes to Keenspot for their February 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as for Free Comic Book Day
Previously self-published, Matt Cole and Jose Chirinos' Ringo-nominated series The Glopple comes to Keenspot in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations. Alongside Dyed Hard, Robot + Girl, Killtown and Free Comic Book Day titles for May with Mark Spears' Monsters and a bunch of kids comics-turned-cartoons, Toy, Grubbs, Kung Fu League, as well as more Glopple…
GLOPPLE #1
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC241648
DEC241649 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR B MATT CHAMBERS
DEC241650 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR C MATT CHAMBERS COLORING BOOK
DEC241651 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR D 10 COPY SKARE-KRO INCV
(W) Matt Cole (A / CA) Jose Chirinos
Nominated for "Best Kids Comic" by the Ringo Awards, Matt Cole's Glopple now teams with Keenspot! You'll be rooting for this unlikely hero created by Dr. Vinel, a greedy professor obsessed with world domination. The Glopple must choose between becoming a force for good to save Dallas, Texas, or succumbing to Vinel's dark influence. This all-ages adventure comic is full of action, humor, and heart, captivating readers of all ages.
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT TOYBOX SPECIAL
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC240023
(W) Brett Murphy, Max Weaver, Niall O'Rourke, Mike White, Michael Adams, Rob Potchak, Matt Cole, Various (A) Mike White, Michael Adams, Various (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho
Keenspot delivers an illustrated toybox jam-packed with all-ages fun in this Free Comic Book Day special Keenspot Toybox 2025! It's playtime for all-new adventures of Toy (in the works as an animated series starring Kate Micucci!), Grubbs (now a cartoon starring Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden, and Debi Derryberry!), Kung Fu Legume (in the works as a cartoon starring Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan!), the Ringo-nominated faves Squish & Squash and Glopple, plus Robot + Girl, ZOR, Kid Slapshot, Happy Astronaut, and more! (Intended for ages 0 and up. Batteries not included.)
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: All-Ages
In Shops: Apr 09, 2025
FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC240024
(W) Mark Spears, Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A) Wilson Gandolpho (A / CA) Mark Spears
From his hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Power Rangers, Absolute Power) has created, written, and illustrated this bestselling comic book series! In this #0 issue special produced exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, Spears gifts fans with a chilling all-new tale that plunges into the darkest corners of the human soul. Mark Spears Monsters #0 sets the stage for a world filled with nightmarish creatures and unsettling mysteries. What terrors will you unleash? Plus: an all-new FCBD exclusive Kids These Days short by WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho!
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: Teen
In Shops: Apr 09, 2025
DYED HARD #2 (OF 3)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC241641
DEC241642 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR B ROB NIKOLAKAKIS
DEC241643 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR C J HAMMOND
DEC241644 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR D DEE HAUSNER
DEC241645 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR E ROB POTCHAK
DEC241646 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP
DEC241647 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR G POTCHAK METAL CVR
(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) J Hammond
From the creator of Junior High Horrors and X-Liefelds! In this action-packed second issue, Peter Cottontail has to stop a hostage situation against a dozen bad eggs. As the evil Lars begins to realize his dirty dozen are getting cracked, The Easter Bunny gets very creative with the museum security system to keep the advantage. Not for kids, this series is a bloody basket of Easter thrills!
In Shops: Feb 12, 2025
KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC241652
DEC241653 – KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3) CVR B DARYL MATTHEW DAVID (MR)
DEC241654 – KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3) CVR C DARYL MATTHEW DAVID HOLOFOIL (MR)
(W) Regina Kim (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior
In development with Sony Entertainment! In this epic finale, Min learns to be a true leader in her own vicious right, ready to reckon with her troubled, challenging past and face her old boss again. Led by Min, Kill-Town takes on the Seven Stars Mob in an all-out turf war to rule Koreatown forever.
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
ROBOT + GIRL #6
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
DEC241655
DEC241656 – ROBOT + GIRL #6 CVR B MIKE WHITE
DEC241657 – ROBOT + GIRL #6 CVR C MIKE WHITE HOLOFOIL FLIP
(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White
Mari embarks on a mission to find A.R.R.A. leading her to an unsavory part of town where she breaks into a seemingly abandoned warehouse discovering that it is full of abducted robots being exploited for their power.
In Shops: Feb 12, 2025