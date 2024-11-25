Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

The Globble Comes To Keenspot For Their February 2024 Solicits

The Globble comes to Keenspot for their February 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as for Free Comic Book Day

Previously self-published, Matt Cole and Jose Chirinos' Ringo-nominated series The Glopple comes to Keenspot in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations. Alongside Dyed Hard, Robot + Girl, Killtown and Free Comic Book Day titles for May with Mark Spears' Monsters and a bunch of kids comics-turned-cartoons, Toy, Grubbs, Kung Fu League, as well as more Glopple…

GLOPPLE #1 CVR A JOSE CHIRINOS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC241648

DEC241649 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR B MATT CHAMBERS

DEC241650 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR C MATT CHAMBERS COLORING BOOK

DEC241651 – GLOPPLE #1 CVR D 10 COPY SKARE-KRO INCV

(W) Matt Cole (A / CA) Jose Chirinos

Nominated for "Best Kids Comic" by the Ringo Awards, Matt Cole's Glopple now teams with Keenspot! You'll be rooting for this unlikely hero created by Dr. Vinel, a greedy professor obsessed with world domination. The Glopple must choose between becoming a force for good to save Dallas, Texas, or succumbing to Vinel's dark influence. This all-ages adventure comic is full of action, humor, and heart, captivating readers of all ages.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT TOYBOX SPECIAL

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC240023

(W) Brett Murphy, Max Weaver, Niall O'Rourke, Mike White, Michael Adams, Rob Potchak, Matt Cole, Various (A) Mike White, Michael Adams, Various (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

Keenspot delivers an illustrated toybox jam-packed with all-ages fun in this Free Comic Book Day special Keenspot Toybox 2025! It's playtime for all-new adventures of Toy (in the works as an animated series starring Kate Micucci!), Grubbs (now a cartoon starring Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden, and Debi Derryberry!), Kung Fu Legume (in the works as a cartoon starring Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan!), the Ringo-nominated faves Squish & Squash and Glopple, plus Robot + Girl, ZOR, Kid Slapshot, Happy Astronaut, and more! (Intended for ages 0 and up. Batteries not included.)

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

FCBD 2025 KEENSPOT MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC240024

(W) Mark Spears, Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A) Wilson Gandolpho (A / CA) Mark Spears

From his hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Power Rangers, Absolute Power) has created, written, and illustrated this bestselling comic book series! In this #0 issue special produced exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, Spears gifts fans with a chilling all-new tale that plunges into the darkest corners of the human soul. Mark Spears Monsters #0 sets the stage for a world filled with nightmarish creatures and unsettling mysteries. What terrors will you unleash? Plus: an all-new FCBD exclusive Kids These Days short by WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR A J HAMMOND

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC241641

DEC241642 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR B ROB NIKOLAKAKIS

DEC241643 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR C J HAMMOND

DEC241644 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR D DEE HAUSNER

DEC241645 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR E ROB POTCHAK

DEC241646 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

DEC241647 – DYED HARD #2 (OF 3) CVR G POTCHAK METAL CVR

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) J Hammond

From the creator of Junior High Horrors and X-Liefelds! In this action-packed second issue, Peter Cottontail has to stop a hostage situation against a dozen bad eggs. As the evil Lars begins to realize his dirty dozen are getting cracked, The Easter Bunny gets very creative with the museum security system to keep the advantage. Not for kids, this series is a bloody basket of Easter thrills!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC241652

DEC241653 – KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3) CVR B DARYL MATTHEW DAVID (MR)

DEC241654 – KILLTOWN #3 (OF 3) CVR C DARYL MATTHEW DAVID HOLOFOIL (MR)

(W) Regina Kim (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior

In development with Sony Entertainment! In this epic finale, Min learns to be a true leader in her own vicious right, ready to reckon with her troubled, challenging past and face her old boss again. Led by Min, Kill-Town takes on the Seven Stars Mob in an all-out turf war to rule Koreatown forever.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

ROBOT + GIRL #6 CVR A MIKE WHITE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

DEC241655

DEC241656 – ROBOT + GIRL #6 CVR B MIKE WHITE

DEC241657 – ROBOT + GIRL #6 CVR C MIKE WHITE HOLOFOIL FLIP

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Mari embarks on a mission to find A.R.R.A. leading her to an unsavory part of town where she breaks into a seemingly abandoned warehouse discovering that it is full of abducted robots being exploited for their power.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

