The Goon #1 Sets Modern Day Comic Record, Sells For $28,800

The Goon #1 by Eric Powell was published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press, back in 1999. It has just sold at Heritage Auction in CGC 9.9 condition for $28,800, which is being described as a record-setting amount for a modern comic book, after some frenzied bidding from 43 people by the end of play last night, as part of the 2020 September 10 – 13 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7234 lot.

The item was listed thus:

The Goon #1 (Avatar Press, 1999) CGC MT 9.9 White pages. The single highest-graded CGC copy of the issue. Eric Powell story, cover, and art. First full appearance of Zombie Priest, Joey the Ball, Franky, and Goon. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $385. CGC census 9/20: 1 in 9.9, none higher.

Rick Akers, Consignment Director, Heritage Auctions told Bleeding Cool "The spirited bidding for the lone highest CGC 9.9 copy of Eric Powell's Goon 1 from Avatar Press achieved, to my knowledge, the highest realized auction price for a modern age comic at $28,800, including Buyers Premium. Even though Heritage is widely known as the premier auction venue for comic art and vintage comics we are proud to say that our valued clients see the value in high grade modern comics of significance as well."

Other listings for The Goon #2 at CGC 10.0 and The Goon #3 at CGC 9.9 are ending today.

The Goon #2 (Avatar Press, 1999) CGC MT 10.0 White pages. Eric Powell story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $115. CGC census 9/20: 1 in 10.0, none higher.

The Goon #3 (Avatar Press, 1999) CGC MT 9.9 White pages. Eric Powell story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $90. CGC census 9/20: 4 in 9.9, none higher.

The Goon created by Eric Powell (with colours often by Dave Stewart, Robin Powell or Eric) mixes both a comical and violent atmosphere with a supernatural slant, which pit the titular character against undead creatures/zombies, ghosts, ghouls, mutants, skunk-apes with an unnatural hunger for pies, giant squids, mob/gang leaders, extra-dimensional aliens, mad scientists and robots. It is currently self-published by Eric Powell aa Albatross Funnybooks.

