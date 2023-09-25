Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: blue beetle, golden age, holyoke, victor fox

The Holyoke Era of Blue Beetle Begins with Blue Beetle #12, at Auction

After Victor Fox got into financial trouble, his printer Holyoke published the Blue Beetle #12-30, and those issues are a wild ride.

On March 6, 1942, the notorious Golden Age publisher of Blue Beetle and much more, Victor Fox was forced into bankruptcy by creditors. Fascinatingly, one of those creditors, printer Holyoke Press took over the title, and with Fox's Blue Beetle and other titles the publisher acquired under similar circumstances from Frank Z. Temerson, Holyoke decided to get into the comic book publishing business. Holyoke published the series from Blue Beetle #12-30, and after a one-issue transition, Temerson's staff led by Allan Ulmer and Charles Quinlan, best known for his work on Cat-Man Comics took over Blue Beetle for Holyoke. Less than three months after Fox's bankruptcy, Blue Beetle was up and running again.

The issue #12 "transition" to Holyoke used material prepared by Fox before their bankruptcy, including a rather intense cover by Roland Patenaude, whose work has been getting increasing attention of late.

After issue #12, the Holyoke issues of the series take on a markedly different look and feel. Some of it weird, some of it rather amazing, and all of it is an underappreciated aspect of the character's history. One of the early moves that Quinlan and company made was to give the character a sidekick. Sparky debuted with issue #14 of the series, but was replaced by a different sidekick character, Spunky in issue #18. Notably, issue #17 is one of the rarest of the run, and the cover story there features a group of Nazi soldiers attacking a military facility in America.

Both Temerson and Fox would eventually regain control over the respective titles, but the Holyoke Blue Beetle run #12-30 was quite a wild ride. The character would join military intelligence, time travel, fight a Nazi mind-control plot and steal Hitler's mustache, among other wild moments at Holyoke. Inconsistent, weird, and sometimes amazing, you can get a Blue Beetle #12 (Holyoke, 1942) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages along with a number of other issues from the Holyoke run of the series up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

