The Hunger Of Absolute Flash #7 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wally West turns to shoplifting at super speed, driven by an uncontrollable hunger in Absolute Flash #7.

Unlike other universes, the Absolute Universe lacks a Speed Force, making Flash's energy needs critical.

Wally learns he can eat actual energy, hinting at both new powers and a potentially cosmic-level threat.

The issue features showdowns with Rogues and teases the broader alien and cosmic scope of Absolute Flash.

Absolute Flash #7 by Jeff Lemire and Travis G. Moore, in whcih Wally West has turned criminal, shop lifting at super speed to feed his insatiable hunger.

But doesn't even make it out of the door. Various other versions of the Flash in comics and other media have shown Barry Allen and Wally West as voracious eaters, to fuel their speed.

Green Arrow #26 by Benjamin Percy and Jamal Campbell had him eating massive amounts of food to run.

While Flash #67 by Mark Waid and Greg LaRocque had him stuffing his face with an insane number of hot dogs. The thing is, once the Speed Force was established, depriving the need for the Flash to be physically able to run so fast, none of this was necessary. However, in the Absolute Universe, there is no Speed Force…

…so the energy bar might actually make a difference. Someone might have to do the mass/kinetic energy calculations on this one.

Fighting against an Absolute Weather Wizard, with an origin tied to this Wally West. But also giving him a new insight into his hunger.

He can eat energy, which could be very useful. But also suggests that one day he could become Galactus. But Absolute Flash also reached out extra-terrestrially as well.

More of a traditional DC Martian than the Absolute Martian Manhunter, but that may just be a matter of a different perspective. Absolute Flash #7 by Jeff Lemire and Travis G. Moore is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Flash #7 by Jeff Lemire, Travis G. Moore

Wally's desperate for some food, but when his efforts to eat land him in hot water, will the Rogues finally get their hands on the intrepid speedster?

