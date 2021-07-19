The Hunter Becomes The Hunted in Extreme Carnage Phage #1 [Preview]

Marvel's latest symbiote-based super-mega-crossover event continues with the latest extraneous one-shot, Extreme Carnage Phage #1. What could be more extreme than bilking readers for as much money as possible with super-mega-crossover events, extraneous tie-ins, and excessive variant covers? Just check out the preview below.
EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210520
MAY210522 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
MAY210523 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan
FLASH THOMPSON IS BACK!
After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn't the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210522 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Jeff Johnson, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210523 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1 YOUNG VAR, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skottie Young, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210520 EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1, by (W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.