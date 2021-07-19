The Hunter Becomes The Hunted in Extreme Carnage Phage #1 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Marvel's latest symbiote-based super-mega-crossover event continues with the latest extraneous one-shot, Extreme Carnage Phage #1. What could be more extreme than bilking readers for as much money as possible with super-mega-crossover events, extraneous tie-ins, and excessive variant covers? Just check out the preview below.

EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210520
MAY210522 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
MAY210523 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan
FLASH THOMPSON IS BACK!
After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn't the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.