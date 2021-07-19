The Hunter Becomes The Hunted in Extreme Carnage Phage #1 [Preview]

Marvel's latest symbiote-based super-mega-crossover event continues with the latest extraneous one-shot, Extreme Carnage Phage #1. What could be more extreme than bilking readers for as much money as possible with super-mega-crossover events, extraneous tie-ins, and excessive variant covers? Just check out the preview below.

EXTREME CARNAGE PHAGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210520

MAY210522 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

MAY210523 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Skan

FLASH THOMPSON IS BACK!

After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn't the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99