The Identity Of Mother Soul Confirmed And Fully Revealed In Robin #7

The character of Mother Soul, running the League of Lazarus and the Lazarus Tournament in the Robin series has been awfully mysterious, but plenty of people had plenty of bets as to who she was.

The big money was on Melisande, Ra's al Ghul's wife, Talia's mother, and Damian's grandmother. But it seems that we were a generation out. The solicitation for Robin #10 in the DC Comics January 2022 solicitations reads "It's Robin versus his hyper-powerful great-grandmother in a battle so gripping you'll need an extra butterscotch candy from her little dish to make it through!" So, either, Melisande's mother or Ra's al Ghul's mother. Neither of whom we knew much about. But it looks like the confirmation is out three months early in today's Robin #7 from Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov.

As Damian Wayne has been working it out and exactly what his own family's legacy is in this regard.

Ruh Al Ghul, the name of Ra's Al Ghul, named for the first time and given the title Soul Of The Demon. And using the League Of Lazarus to take her power to new heights.

As told in Birth of the Demon, Ra's al Ghul (known only as The Physician prior to adopting the moniker) was born over 600 years before his first appearance in Batman, to a tribe of Chinese nomads settling in the desert in eastern North Africa. His father was later revealed to be The Sensei, another martial arts adversary of Batman and Deadman. But this is the first time the mother of his child has been revealed – and that the family name came down the line from her.

ROBIN #7 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Simone Di Meo

It was the smooch heard 'round the world…and it's the one thing Damian Wayne DIDN'T see coming his way in the Lazarus Tournament! As Robin battles for the secrets of eternal life against the deadliest killers on the planet, can he—will he—DARE HE—survive…a girlfriend?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/26/2021