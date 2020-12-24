The Joker #1 Preview Recalls The Killing Joke

We have a look at the upcoming The Joker comic book from James Tynion IV and Guillem March, with inked, uncoloured and unlettered pages that reveal a little. With Jim Gordon on a manhunt for the Joker and going to Abernathy's Bar – named after Batman editor Ben Abernathy.

And haunted in his dreams by the visage of the Joker. This image of the joker is especially pertinent for Jim Gordon…

Redolent as it is of a certain scene in The Killing Joke, that saw Gordon's daughter shot and tortured by the Joker, purely as a way to get to Jim Gordon.

He's really going to mess up his hair doing that, who does the Joker think he is, Boris Johnson or something?

THE JOKER #1

written by JAMES TYNION IV

backup story written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

backup story art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

team variant cover by

MARK BROOKS—minimum order 250 copies

blank variant cover

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS

ON SALE 3/9/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the events of Infinite Frontier #1, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement—and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker?

And in the backup story, following the events of the smash hit Punchline #1, DC's most controversial new villain navigates the infrastructure of Blackgate Penitentiary—while on the outside, Harper Row takes up the mantle of Bluebird to stop her brother from falling under Punchline's influence.