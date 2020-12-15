DC Comics Publish Ongoing Joker Series With Punchline For March 2021

Bleeding Cool told the world the news back in October that James Tynion IV and the rather busy Guillem March were working on an ongoing Batman-related comic book series for DC Comics as a companion to Tynion's work on Batman with Jorge Jimenez. Now we know that it's an ongoing Joker series.

After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham's worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they're not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way.

"When I was approached by DC about the concept of an ongoing series spotlighting The Joker, I thought, 'What would that book even look like?,'" said Tynion. "I'm excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle. I'm also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we're creating!"

But that's just the lead feature. As a $4.99 40 page anthology, it will also have a backup story by Tynion IV, with co-writer Sam Johns, and artist Mirka Andolfo starring Punchline.

Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline becomes the newest resident of Blackgate Penitentiary, while on the outside Harper Row resumes her role as Bluebird to prevent her brother from falling under the influence of Punchline and her beguiling brand of anarchy and chaos.

The Joker is a 40-page $4.99 monthly series debuting at comic book stores and participating digital retailers on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The debut issue features cover art by Guillem March, with variant covers by Frank Quitely, Francesco Mattina, Riccardo Federici and Mark Brooks.