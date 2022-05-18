The Killer: Affairs of the State #4 Preview: Netflix or Bust

Explosive published BOOM! Studios has released a preview of The Killer: Affairs of the State #4, by French creative team Luc Jacamon and Matz. Hitting stores next week on May 25th, the comic serves mainly as an excuse for BOOM! to repeatedly mention that The Killer series is being adapted into a movie by Netflix. Sacré bleu, BOOM! Everybody has a Netflix show these days! It's no big deal. Well, they don't all star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton though. BOOM! has got that going for them.

From the press release:

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 18, 2022) – BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE #4, the next issue in the return of the Eisner Award-nominated series by acclaimed French artist Luc Jacamon and writer Matz (The Black Dahlia), bringing readers into the Killer's high-stakes world of espionage and contract killing before the upcoming Netflix film directed by David Fincher (The Social Network), written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en), and starring Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class).

Killer and Nicolas continue to escalate the local gang wars and promote their man on the inside, while some too-clever local cops catch on to their plot, and Mayor Marchand continues to rise in power. Meanwhile, as Killer settles into his real job, will his attention be dangerously divided?

THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE #4 features all-new main cover art by series artist and global star illustrator Jacamon, and variant covers by highly acclaimed artists Dave Johnson (Alice Ever After) and Tula Lotay (Faithless).