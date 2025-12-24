Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Creatures And Corridors, Glenn Fabry, Super Science, the lab

The Lab March 2026 Full Solicits – Essentials, Hunger & Super Science

The Lab March 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations with Essentials, Hunger, Super Science and Creatures & Corridors

Article Summary The Lab shifts distribution from Diamond to Lunar, offering limited edition graphic novels for March 2026.

Essentials HC Vol 01 follows a mathematician and talking toys battling interdimensional villain Snuggles.

Super Science, Hunger, and Creatures & Corridors debut as high-concept, genre-bending hardcover releases.

Strictly limited slipcased editions feature top creators like Glenn Fabry, Tula Lotay, and Gene Ha.

The Lab Press is bringing copies of books previously distributed through Diamond to Lunar Distribution. The Lab Press was one of the final Diamond holdouts and got a Previews cover out of it, but there's no word on what they got paid. Still, they have forty-eight remaining copies of the Essentials HC Vol 01 Glenn Fabry Limited Edition (with allocations likely) by Luke Arnold and Chris "Doc" Wyatt in which a bunker-dwelling mathematician teams with talking toys to battle interdimensional teddy bear villain Snuggles across fractured realities….

ESSENTIALS HC VOL 01 GLENN FABRY LIMITED EDITION Previously Solicited Thru Other Distributors Limited to 48 Copies Allocations May Occur

(W) Luke Arnold, Chris Doc Wyatt (A) Glenn Fabry, Jason Howard, Vince Locke, Brendan McCarthy (CA) Glenn Fabry

In Essentials, mathematician Harris Pax predicted the end of the world but failed to prevent it. Now he's living alone in a bunker and his niece's favorite toys have started talking to him. The good news? He's not the world's sole survivor. The bad news? The other survivors are trapped in alternate realities-imprisoned in imagined worlds full of zombies, robots, mythical creatures, and chaos. And now Harris Pax and an unlikely ally must travel the country on a quest to restore reality, save humanity, and defeat his new interdimensional nemesis: Snuggles. This graphic novel from The Lab ships in a gold-foil stamped cloth slipcase, and features artwork by Glenn Fabry, Jason Howard, Vince Locke, Brendan McCarthy, Andrea Mutti, M.K. Perker, and Dani. Less than 50 copies of this limited edition left! $75.00 3/4/2026

SUPER SCIENCE HC VOL 01 TULA LOTAY LIMITED EDITION Previously Solicited Thru Other Distributors

(W) N. Alessandro K. (A) M.K. Perker (CA) Tula Lotay

Super Science is a sci-fi/comedy about a world where the limits of human imagination have become real. For five days the entire sky over twelve spots across the globe turn purple. The result was in each location, professional engineers and scientists, as well as tinkers, amateur inventors, and high school science teachers were able to create scientific and engineering breakthroughs in ways far surpassing the world's top scientific institutions. Our story starts three years later in Los Angeles, where a breed of actual superheroes and super villains are emerging. Dealing with this new phenomenon is the LAPD's new "Mad Scientist Division," including no-nonsense Sergeant Esmerelda Villanueva and her idealistic young partner, Officer Jack Mantle. Other characters include manipulative industrialist Burt Montague and his lab assistant Felicia Bari; perpetually unlucky Karen Katz, a former biology teacher who has turned herself into a human-cat hybrid; Esmerelda's son, Gabe, who might be the smartest teenager on the planet; nefarious super villain Dr. Cornelius Otherland and his nemesis, bumbling superhero Gas Giant. This graphic novel follows up on Super Science: Chapter Zero and ships in a gold-foil stamped cloth slipcase! Limited to only 400 copies! $75.00 3/4/2026

HUNGER HC WOLFSKULLJACK LIMITED EDITION Previously Solicited Thru Other Distributors

(W) Nihaarika Negi (A) Joe Bocardo (CA) Wolfskulljack

In 1896 Bombay, under British rule, a concentration camp holds Izna, a plague-infected and famine-stricken being. Mutated through medical experiments, she, along with others, becomes a mutant. British officers invite famine photographer William Wallace Hooper to document the mutants, unaware he's controlled by a shape-shifting vampire called Pisach. The Pisach infects prey with insatiable hunger, while Hooper bonds with Izna amidst rulers' games with famine slaves. Unbeknownst, Izna descends from women embracing monsters. Discovering Hooper's role in her mother's death, she wishes to become a monster herself. Transformed into a half-human, half-mutant, half-beast, she embraces her hunger, consuming oppressors and drenching her land in blood. This infinite hunger mirrors trauma's generational and cultural impact, forging an inseparable link between oppressed and oppressor. Limited to only 400 copies! $75.00 3/4/2026

CREATURES & CORRIDORS HC GENE HA LIMITED EDITION Previously Solicited Thru Other Distributors

(W) Brandon Auman (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Gene Ha

It's the summer of 1992, and five high school sophomores play a rare role-playing game that was banned for being "too Satanic" – Creatures & Corridors. As the kids play the mysterious fantasy game, it unleashes a curse that warps reality around them: orcs storm the living room, killing their parents. The front yard turns into a moat filled with tentacled horrors. And their basement "game cave" transforms into a literal dungeon, laden with bloodthirsty monsters and terrifying death traps. Now, the kids are forced to play Creatures & Corridors for their very lives, as a devilish Gamemaster judges their every move. Limited to only 400 copies! $75.00 3/4/2026

