The Labyrinth: Image/Skybound to Publish Artbook by Simon Stålenhag

The Labyrinth, Science Fiction artist Simon Stålenhag's upcoming, highly anticipated narrative art book, will be published this November by Image/Skybound. The Labyrinth is Stålenhag's fourth title.

The Labyrinth, like many of Simon Stålenhag's works, is about world-building more than plot. They have a low-key, dystopian, "after the Fall" feel of quiet dystopias where people live in the shadow of fallen technology and the aftermath of major events. Those events are often talked about, hinted at, shown through the ruins and wreckage of technology and a world surviving and getting on because what else is there to do? They're about a particular Science Fictional mood and atmosphere. The Labyrinth transports readers to a world covered by ruins and ash, the remnants of an otherworldly phenomenon that has ravaged the earth's atmosphere and forced its few survivors deep underground. Matt, Sigrid, and Charlie leave the safe harbor of the enclave for an expedition into the wastelands of the surface world. During their journey, they are forced to confront dark secrets from the time before civilization's fall. The Kickstarter campaign doubled the project's original goal.

Simon Stålenhag is the internationally acclaimed author and artist behind Tales from the Loop, Things from the Flood, and The Electric State. His highly imaginative images and stories depicting illusive sci-fi phenomena in mundane, hyper-realistic Scandinavian landscapes have made Stålenhag one of the most sought-after visual storytellers in the world. Tales from the Loop was recently adapted as a television series at Amazon. The Electric State is in pre-production as a feature film at Universal, with the Russo Brothers attached to direct and produce under their AGBO banner.

The Labyrinth (ISBN: 978-1-5343-2069-7) will be available in hardcover for purchase at local comic book shops on Wednesday, November 3, and at independent bookstores or via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo on Tuesday, November 9.

A digital edition will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.