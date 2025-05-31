Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: diamond, Penguin Random House

The Last Day Comic Stores Can Sign Up To Penguin Random House Program

Comic shops, this is the last day to sign up to the Penguin Random House Direct Market Partnership Programme and get an extra 2% off comics

Article Summary Today is the last day for comic shops to join Penguin Random House's Direct Market Partnership Programme.

Members get an extra 2% discount on almost every publisher PRH carries, including Marvel and IDW comics.

All PRH US Direct Market sales now move in-house, ending distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors.

Extra benefits include early manga access, promotional materials, and special discounts on DC Black Label titles.

Today is the last day that any comic book store can sign up for the Penguin Random House Direct Market Partnership Programme. Which means comic book stores get a 2% discount on almost every publisher carried by PRH, including monthly comics from Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse, Boom, Dstlry, TokyoPop and the rest. And for the next week, applicants can get 10% off titles from DC Black Label, including V for Vendetta, Swamp Thing, and The Nice House on the Lake.

It does require ordering from PRH's full range of publishers, formats, and categories. But additional benefits include extra sales assets, galleys, newsletters, and more. Penguin Random House have now pulled all their books from third-party distribution by Diamond Comic Distributors, or in PR teams "would like to thank Diamond for their partnership and contributions to the marketplace" but would also like their nine million dollars back please, co comic book retailers are going to have to go via Penguin Random House now – unless they are based in the UK and can still use Diamond UK. Going forward, all Penguin Random House sales into the US Direct Market will be handled by Penguin's in-house sales team. So, maybe being part of the PRH Direct Market Partnership Programme might be worth it at this stage. Though you only have today, the 31st of March, to apply.

Well, retailers enrolled in the Penguin Random House Direct Partnership Program will have access to the Square Enix Comic Partner initiative, which includes store manager education, in-store promotional materials, early access to select new manga, and more.

Penguin Random House has also announced the following transition plan for US Direct Market retailers serviced by Diamond Comics:

Diamond's last FOC for all Penguin Random House products to US retailers was May 26th.

Product FOCing on June 2nd or later will only be available for order at Penguin Random House.

All titles releasing on or before June 25th are available for order through Diamond and Penguin Random House. Products releasing July 1st or later will only be available for order at Penguin Random House.

Retailers with questions about an existing Diamond order should reach out to Diamond directly.

Existing accounts can continue to order directly from Penguin Random House. Customers without an existing or active Penguin Random House account should contact ComicMarketUS@penguinrandomhouse.com. Yes, I know, paperwork on a Saturday. But if you want the Penguin Random House Direct Market Partnership Programme and an extra 2% off, Sunday will be too late.

