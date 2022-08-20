The Last Gender by Rei Taki in Kodansha Solicits November 2022

Kodansha time! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Kodansha, the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republishes their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical November 2022 solicits and solicitations for November, December and January shipping manga, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure. And we begin with The Last Gender by Rei Taki, with a "transgender bisexual who has been hurt by the voices of others, a pansexual looking for true love, and a person who identities as both male and female. There are as many sexualities as there are people." Wait, what?

LAST GENDER GN VOL 02 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP222315

(W) Rei Taki (A / CA) Rei Taki

Welcome to "BAR California," a place where people with different genders, propensities, and sexual orientations gather to find a certain "something." A transgender bisexual who has been hurt by the voices of others, a pansexual looking for true love, and a person who identities as both male and female. There are as many sexualities as there are people.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.95

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 01 (MAY229409)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222229

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

A sweet new shojo romance manga from the creator of Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty! Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 10.99

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 01 (MAY229410)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222230

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

This fast and funny action isekai manga about a newborn whose power is literally unfathomable is perfect for fans of The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest. To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world…but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 04 (

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222231

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222232

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

A mad young coach gathers soccer players from across the country to compete in a series of bizarre challenges in a high-tech colosseum he calls Blue Lock. In the face of Team V and the prodigy Nagi's overwhelming scoring ability, Team Z has managed to catch up to 3-3 with fifteen minutes remaining. In the midst of this tense environment, all the players seek the "awakening" that will take their skills to the next level… The match against Team V reaches its thrilling conclusion!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 21

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222233

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

The creator of Fairy Tail, manga superstar Hiro Mashima, is back with a high-flying space adventure! A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE GN VOL 31

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222234

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

The city of Tokyo is in the grip of a reign of terror! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. But the team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 10.99

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 01 (MAY229411)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222235

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

After his untimely death as the hardest-working salary man in Japan, Luciel is reincarnated into the magical fantasy world Galdardia. Always the man with a plan, he recreates himself to be a healer, and sets about making his way in the world. But while Luciel knows a thing or two about making money, he knows absolutely nothing about Galdardia. All Luciel knows is, he's got a tough road (and a lot of long days) ahead…!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222236

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 10.99

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222237

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

In his previous life, Lloyd only wished to study magic, but his status as a commoner lead him to an unfortunate end. After being ruthlessly done in by the very magic he so desperately desired to master, Lloyd opens his eyes to an amazing new existence as the 7th prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. This time, he's been born with unmatched magical potential! With a new lease on life, and the resources to grasp his greatest dream in the palm of his hand, Lloyd sets out to finally achieve what he's always yearned for: study magic to his heart's content! There's only one small problem… he's barely 10 years old! How is anyone going to take him seriously like this?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ICEBLADE SORCERER SHALL RULE WORLD GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222238

(W) Nana Mikoshiba (A / CA) Norihito Sasaki

A commoner from the countryside, Ray White finds himself surrounded by the children of aristocrats at Arnold Academy of Magic. Fortunately, he quickly befriends the talented daughter of a noble house, a half-elf short on self-confidence, and a friendly musclehead. Together, the four take on their first practical test in the Kafka Forest. But hey, wait! How did a seemingly talentless commoner like Ray get into Arnold Academy in the first place…?

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 10.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 14 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222239

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A / CA) Akinari Nao

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school; he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ISLAND IN A PUDDLE GN VOL 05 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222240

(W) Kei Sanbe (A / CA) Kei Sanbe

The tiny apartment where Minato lives may as well be an isolated island in the middle of the ocean. Despite still being in elementary school, it falls on his shoulders to care for his little sister Nagisa, who never stops asking when their mother will make one of her infrequent visits home. On one of those visits, their mother takes them to an amusement park, only to give Minato some cash and leave them on a Ferris wheel… but as the wheel reaches the top, lightning strikes, and, instead of his sister, Minato sees the corpse of a woman… and, reflected in the glass looking back at him, an unfamiliar and menacing face!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LAND OF THE LUSTROUS GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222241

(W) Haruko Ichikawa (A) Haruko Ichikawa

On a far future Earth, humanity's distant descendants live on in a small group of sexless crystalline beings who must fight off an invasion from the Moon. Two hundred years after a failed attack on the Lustrous, Phosphophyllite is reassembled and tries again to get Kongo to pray for the Lunarians. This attempt seems likely to succeed, and the Lunarians prepare to depart to nothingness, while the gemstones on the moon prepare to be left behind. Meanwhile, Euclase is awakened by the commotion between Phos and Kongo.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 12.99

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222242

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish shrine of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school. Collects Noragami: Stray God Volumes 10-12.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PARASYTE COLOR COLL HC VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222243

(W) Hitoshi Iwaaki (A / CA) Hitoshi Iwaaki

They arrive in silence, out of dark skies. They infest human hosts and consume them. And they are everywhere. They are Parasites: alien creatures who must invade and take control of human hosts to survive. Once they have infected their victims, they can twist their hosts's bodies into any abominable shapes they choose: craniums splitting to reveal mouths of sharp teeth, batlike wings erupting from backs, blades tearing through soft hands. But most have chosen to conceal their lethal purposes behind ordinary human faces. No one knows their secret, except an ordinary high school student. Shinichi managed to stop the infestation of his body by an alien parasite, but can he find a way to warn humanity of the horrors to come?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222244

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

There's demon-slaying action galore in this stylish update to a Japanese folktale from the creator of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid! Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world… a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222245

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world…a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize…?"

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PTSD RADIO GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222246

(W) Masaaki Nakayama (A / CA) Masaaki Nakayama

An unseen hand tugs at your braid. You find an old box with only a tangled mess of dark hair inside. You open a door in your home only to witness a river of curls slinking away, an ominous lump at its heart. Ogushi preys on the unprepared. Before it's too late, tune into PTSD Radio. These episodes and more await in this acclaimed horror series, coming to print after a successful digital run in double-length omnibus editions featuring sickeningly-textured covers. Contains volumes 5-6 of PTSD Radio.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 17 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222247

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It's sweet but na ve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

RENT A REALLY SHY GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222248

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A) Yuke Kinami

Sumi Sakurasawa is shy. Even simple things, like going for a donut with someone or calling out to a stranger that they've dropped something, paralyze her with fear. Her strategy? Become a "rent-a-girlfriend" and make some cash while she practices her people skills! But raising the stakes even higher might not be the foolproof solution she thought it was… And even worse, to keep the gig, she needs five-star reviews, and that means no freezing up or freaking out on a date… How is that even possible?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RUN AWAY WITH ME GIRL GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222249

(W) Battan

Maki's first love was her high school classmate, a girl named Midori. But Midori broke up with Maki at graduation, saying they were now "too old to be fooling around dating girls." Ten years later, Maki still can't get Midori off her mind, and when the two women reconnect after a chance encounter, Maki realizes that while her feelings haven't changed, Midori's life has turned upside down-she's engaged and pregnant. But the more Maki hears Midori talk about her soon-to-be-husband, the more red flags she notices. Before Maki can stop herself, she asks Midori to run away with her. Will this impromptu escape be the key that leads the two women to a fuller understanding of themselves, and back into each other's arms?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 07 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222250

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds… after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222251

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Fresh from hours of level grinding, Sunraku embarks on a quest with fellow gamers Pencilgon and OiKatzo to defeat Wethermon the Tombguard, one of the mighty Seven Colossi. Pencilgon introduces them to an NPC known as Setsuna of Bygone Days, who begs them to put Wethermon's soul to rest. Though the three friends vow to fulfill Setsuna's wish, the undead swordsman will prove more terrifying than they could ever imagine.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222252

(W) Yuhki Kamatani (A / CA) Yuhki Kamatani

Yutaka Aoi is sweet, sensitive, and loves singing…so much so that he can't help but be brought to tears whenever he listens to beautiful music. He also has a talent few boys have: he can sing soprano. So when Yukata overhears his middle school's choir group perform, he can't resist joining in. Inspired by the angelic sound of Yukata's voice, the choir eagerly accepts him into their ranks. But when Yukata's voice begins to change as he enters puberty, the journey ahead will be one of self-discovery and reflection for not only himself, but also for those around him.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222253

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

ith unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, Nao gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 21 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222254

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME GOT REINCARNATED AS SLIME BOX SET SEASON 02 (MR) (

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222255

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero, and maybe even build a country where the rejects and outcasts can find a place to belon? Collects volumes 7-11 in a premium box, plus an exclusive booklet or art and behind-the-scenes details!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 64.95

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME TRINITY GN VOL 07 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222256

(W) Fuse, Tae Tono (A / CA) Tae Tono

Trinity in Tempest is the grand tour of Rimiru's world that fans have always wanted. Through the eyes of three cute little monsters, one from the fox clan, one from the dragon clan, and one from the winged clan, readers will meet the residents of the utopia in Jura Forest, and get a peek at how they live their lives. The little group's leader, Phos, is a fox girl from the Beast Kingdom of Eurazania. But this isn't just a pleasure trip for her… she's visiting Tempest on secret orders from Lord Carrion. What would a demon lord want with Rimiru's monster paradise?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP222257

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

The dance competition continues, with Wanda squaring off against a young man who tries to taunt her into making a mistake. She manages to stand her ground, and the sight of Wanda dancing once again sparks something inside of Kabo that cements how he feels about dancing-and Wanda. As he faces his own insecurities in the contest, Kabo comes to a realization about how he needs to approach his dancing. Will it be enough to save him from defeat at the hands (and feet, and arms, and whirling torsos…) of more experienced dancers? And he's not the only one who has some soul-searching to do; after being pitted against a talented friend, Iori will have to dig deep and find a style that's uniquely his own if he wants to step and prove that he has what it takes to challenge Assay.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT APPRAISAL SKILL SC NOVEL VOL 01

VERTICAL INC

SEP222316

(W) MiraijinA (A / CA) jimmy

The hit light novel series with over 30 million online views in Japan! After thirty-five years of perfectly ordinary life, a run-of-the-mill businessman suddenly drops dead… only to be reborn in another world! Now he must live as Ars Louvent, scion of a minor noble family and wielder of a fabulous skill: Appraisal, the power to perceive the strengths and abilities of others at a glance. He'll need it, too, because there are plenty of problems to solve in the Louvent family's territory! Ars only has one choice: recruit the most talented individuals his skill can find, and rise up to new heights in his brand new world!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

DAWN OF WITCH SC NOVEL VOL 02

VERTICAL INC

SEP222317

(W) Kakeru Kobashiri (A / CA) Takashi Iwasaki

The sequel to Grimoire of Zero! Saybil is a magic student with no memories of his life before he met a mysterious silver-haired woman in an alley. Now he travels with his teacher, Loux, another student named Holt, and the beastfallen Kudo for "special training"… but this field trip may not be as routine as it seems!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 14.95

MAIDENS BOOKSHELF HELL IN A BOTTLE

VERTICAL INC

SEP222318

(W) Kyusaku Yumeno (A) Honojirotowoji

A beautiful book that can be enjoyed both as a short story and an artbook. The first in a series combining gorgeous contemporary artwork with literary classics of the early 20th century, bringing classic Japanese literature to a new audience. A children's Eden on a deserted island turns to hell, as a brother and sister face the ultimate temptation… Told in epistolary form, this bizarre short story takes on themes of faith, degradation, and transgression, accompanied by stunning original artwork.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 19.95

MAIDENS BOOKSHELF MOON OVER THE MOUNTAINS

VERTICAL INC

SEP222319

(W) Kyusaku Yumeno (A) Honojirotowoji

A beautiful book that can be enjoyed both as a short story and an artbook. During a trip, Ensan is reunited with his old friend Li, but his once beautiful appearance has completely changed… This mystical tale of a man transformed into a tiger is rooted in a story dating from the Tang dynasty, but feels totally immediate thanks to Nakajima's masterful adaptation and Nekosuke's gorgeous original art. At once lyrical and philosophical, Nakajima's story is a timeless classic now made available to contemporary audiences thanks to the Maiden's Bookshelf series.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.95

STUDIO GHIBLI COMPLETE WORKS HC (MAY229155)

VERTICAL INC

SEP222320

(W) STUDIO GHILBLI

A beautiful, full-color dive into the history and future of Studio Ghibli, Japan's preeminent animation house. In-depth looks at every one of their 26 feature films means there's something for everyone, while exclusive interviews and rare director's commentary plus behind-the-scenes tidbits will excite even the most devoted Ghibli afficionados. A gorgeous, stirring must-have for Studio Ghibli fans and newcomers alike! From classics like Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind to the latest work, Earwig and the Witch, this beautiful art book introduces all 26 acclaimed Studio Ghibli films.

In Shops:

SRP: 34.95