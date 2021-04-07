The Latest Hero To Wield Mjolnir? (King In Black #5 Finale Spoilers)

Today sees the long-awaited finale for The King In Black #5 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. And, as The God Of Light arrives in the form of Captain Universe, and finds itself a new host, so we see the final assault from Marvel's heroes against Knull and his army of symbiote and dragons.

Like that. And with Eddie Brock recombined with his Venom symbiote, and the host for Captain Universe, there are all sorts of things available to him in taking on Knull.

And then summoning both Thor's hammer Mjolnir and Silver Surfer's sword-transformed cosmic board.

The battle against the King In Black will take a lot more than that, of course, but its a start. And it does mark a transformation of the embittered Eddie Brock, the villainous serial killing Eddie Brock, the infected, possessed, corrupted Eddie Brock, who even when he turned to the light was still a vengeful soul into one who is worthy to hold Mjolnir, even more so than Thor. Not only that, but to also wield the Silver Surfer board, something also denied almost all, and both events set up by Donny Cates run on those prospective characters as well.

Sometimes you just need Cyclops to say it all out loud. Is this the final redemption of Eddie Brock? Dooming the world, but saving it? From one of the worst people, to our very best? With others transformed along the way? And just how will all this affect Eddie Brock – and Dylan Brock – going forward? And what will happen when the Venom: King In Black movie eventually happens and Marvel Comics decided they have to publish a King In Black II comic book? All this, and much more, to play for.

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210521

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

WHAT'S A GOD TO A NONBELIEVER?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $5.99