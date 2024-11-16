Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: James Lawrence, La Mariposa

The Legend Of La Mariposa – Sweetest Crime Debut at Thought Bubble

The Legend Of La Mariposa - The Sweetest Crime from Jack Lawrence makes its debut at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend.

The latest volume in James Lawrence's Ignatz-nominated wrestling fantasy series The Legend of La Mariposa, titled The Sweetest Crime, will debut at this weekend's Thought Bubble Festival in Harrogate at Table B44 in Dstrly Hall.

"It's a sunny day in Mesa Estrella and all trainee luchador La Mariposa wants is to introduce her sister Pisces to her new favourite treat! However, a mysterious thief in an eerie plush suit has other plans… Do our determined duo detain this devious depriver of delectable delights, or does destiny define them indefinitely as dupes of The Sweetest Crime? A must-read for fans of Cartoon Network and The Phoenix, this full-colour 72-page self-contained graphic novella combines comedy and action in a fantasy world inspired by Lucha Libre and classic cartoons."

In addition to this new book, James will also have all four previous Legend of La Mariposa books, including the last remaining copies of the book that started it all, The Demon Gauntlet. If you can't make it to Thought Bubble this weekend, you can grab your very own copies at longlivelamariposa.bigcartel.com.

James Lawrence is a cartoonist and lecturer. His main body of work is this series, but lately, he has been branching out by taking on art duties for strips in Leeds Comics Collective's Cryptids of Leeds anthology and Secrets of The Majestic. He can be found on Instagram, BlueSky and *cough*Twitter*cough*.

The Legend of La Mariposa: The Demon Gauntlet

200pg colour A5 graphic novel

As a rookie luchadora, La Mariposa has everything to prove.

Seeking initiation into the illustrious Sons of Justice, La Mariposa is dispatched on a quest to defeat a quartet of demonic warriors and return with their enchanted masks as proof of victory.

However, not all is as it seems. As the plucky purple powerhouse finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and ambition spanning generations, La Mariposa must learn the hard way that a warrior's road does not always run in a straight line. Collecting the popular webcomic and fresh off a resounding success on kickstarter, this is the first full-colour outing of The Legend of La Mariposa!

The Legend of La Mariposa – Vulcan's Challenge

64pg colour A5 graphic novel

One prize. Fifteen luchadores. Summoned to save an old friend from himself, La Mariposa finds herself caught up in a contest of champions contained in the crumbling confines of a collapsed coliseum! Will our purple powerhouse triumph over the odds? Can her friendship survive the challenge? What secrets lie behind the Mask of Vulcan?

The Legend of La Mariposa – The Climb and Other Stories

126pg colour A5 graphic novel

A luchador's road to glory is a path fraught with danger. Bear witness to the further exploits of La Mariposa in this collection of stories as the purple powerhouse meets a mystery atop a mighty mesa, battles a bloodsucking beast in a beleaguered barnyard, subdues a sweet-smelling skeleton and more! Also featuring a thrilling tale from the archives of the Sons of Justice! Fresh off Kickstarter, this standalone collection of adventures doubles as a companion volume to 2019's The Demon Gauntlet!

The Legend of La Mariposa – SLAMHAIN

32pg colour A5 comic

Comes with free stickers!! One prize. Thrill to two spine-tingling tales in this tome of terror torn from The Legend of La Mariposa! In Slamhain, the titular titan of the turnbuckle must cope with the consequences of a cursed championship! How can our purple powerhouse hope to triumph when even the unliving seek their shot at glory? In La Mariposa And The Pit, our eponymous enemy of evil is summoned to safeguard straying teens from the toe-tapping tones of a subversive siren song. But is all as sinister as it seems?

