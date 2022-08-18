The Love Match: Priyanaka Taslim's Debut YA Novel Out in January 2023

Salaam Reads, the first and only imprint dedicated to exclusively featuring Muslim characters and stories, will publish Priyanka Taslim's debut YA novel, The Love Match, on January 3rd, 2023.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before meets Pride and Prejudice in this delightful and heartfelt rom-com about a Bangladeshi American teen whose meddling mother arranges a match to secure their family's financial security—just as she's falling in love with someone else.

Zahra Khan is basically Bangladeshi royalty, but being a princess doesn't pay the bills in Paterson, New Jersey. While Zahra's plans for financial security this summer involve working long hours at Chai Ho and saving up for college writing courses, Amma is convinced that all Zahra needs is a "good match," Jane Austen style.

Enter Harun Emon, who's wealthy, devastatingly handsome, and…aloof. As soon as Zahra meets him, she knows it's a bad match. It's nothing like the connection she has with Nayim Aktar, the new dishwasher at the tea shop, who just gets Zahra in a way no one has before. So, when Zahra finds out that Harun is just as uninterested in this match as she is, they decide to slowly sabotage their parents' plans. And for once in Zahra's life, she can have her rossomalai and eat it too: "dating" Harun and keeping Amma happy while catching real feelings for Nayim.

But life—and boys—can be more complicated than Zahra realizes. With her feelings all mixed up, Zahra discovers that sometimes being a good Bengali kid can be a royal pain.