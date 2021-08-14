The Marauders Head to Ireland in Marauders #23 [Preview]

Top o' the mornin' to ye! The titular Marauders are heading to Ireland for Marauders #23, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Why? Well, it seems that thieves are trying to steal Banshee's pot o' gold… we mean, his cache of Krakoan medicine, because issues in the production pipeline have driven the prices up. It looks like the mutants should have elected Bernie Sanders as their leader instead of Professor Xavier. He would have socialized that Krakoan medicine and none of this would have happened!

A predatory for-profit healthcare system isn't the only thing bothering Emma Frost in this preview. The insurance company is also giving her crap about paying for the destroyed Marauder because she let illegal aliens on board. Jeeze, how conservative is the government of Krakoa, anyway? Check out a preview of Marauders #23 below.

MARAUDERS #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210651

JUN210652 – MARAUDERS #23 ASPINALL VAR – $3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Russell Dauterman

SCREAMING INTO BATTLE!

As new problems face mutantkind in Ireland, the Marauders bring in Banshee for some assistance. Meanwhile…one prominent member of Verendi has their mind changed.

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99