The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction

There's no such thing as an obscure Marvel comic book character. Nearly-forgotten heroes and villains from decades ago have a way of attaining a new life on film or television. Even the smallest hint or theory about a character's impending arrival on the screen can spark renewed interest in a character and its appearances. Such is the case for J. Jonah Jameson's son John Jameson and his transformation into Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124. There's a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (Marvel, 1973) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.

Of course, astronaut John Jameson himself first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #1, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The 1973 plot twist that turned the character into Man-Wolf has been explained by Gerry Conway as a chance to re-establish the character:

I'd wanted to do something with [John Jameson] for a long time. I felt like he was a character who'd gotten lost over the years. Also, at this point, it's 1973, John Jameson is an astronaut, and we've been to the moon, so I asked myself, "What would we do with that in Spider-Man's world?" And that was how it played out. It also added another layer of tension to Spider-Man's relationship with J. Jonah Jameson. As a writer, you always want to find a way to increase the pressure on the main character, to increase the involvement of other characters with that character. Consequently, anything that could make Jonah's hatred of Spider-Man more intense and at the same time more understandable was a useful device dramatically

Various aspects of John Jameson's character have sparked a lot of attention over the past year. Rumors about a Man-Wolf film in development at Sony made the rounds in 2020, and theories about John Jameson have sprung up in connection to both the Wandavision and Loki Disney+ series in recent months.

The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (Marvel, 1973) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearance of Man-Wolf. John Romita Sr. cover and art. Gil Kane art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 6/21: 117 in 9.4, 119 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1212237001 and purchase grader's notes if available.