The Marvels #11 Preview: No! Not That! Anything But That!

In this preview of The Marvels #11, Cap's team enters the most dangerous place in the world for a comic book superhero: a comic book store! Check out the preview below.

The Marvels #11

by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross

At last, the secrets of Siancong's history – not to mention its existence at all – are revealed. In…a comic book? But while the Marvels learn everything they need to know, they still have to find a way home. And they may have just triggered a threat capable of destroying them, Siancong, Earth and our entire universe. The end of everything may have just begun.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594001111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609594001121 – THE MARVELS 11 MANNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

