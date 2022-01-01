The Marvels #7 Preview: Avengers vs. X-Men All Over Again

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. There's nothing Captain America loves more than leading an invasion of a sovereign country like in this preview of The Marvels #7. Check out the preview below.

The Marvels #7

by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross

The final member of the assault team is in place – or are they? – and the assault on Siancong begins. Witness all-out action against the forces of Lady Lotus, plus a look at what the citizens of Siancong (and Melinda May) have been through under the dome. And a shocking revelation from the all-new Warbird! And things get stranger…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.25"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594000711

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609594000721 – THE MARVELS 7 DEWEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

