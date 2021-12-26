The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review: Satisfying

With a conclusion that lacks surprises but certainly fulfills the promise of what's been laid out, The Me You Love In The Dark #5 completes this horror story in a satisfying fashion that should have people looking at this creative team for what's next.

Rowena "Ro" Meadows has found many things in the strange rented house she chose to rekindle her artistic spark, dimmed by enormous commercial success without personal fulfillment. Aside from a new, bold body of work, she discovered an unnamed presence that any right-thinking person would have fled quickly, but she instead saw as a kindred soul that she eventually let into her heart and her bed. The creature of darkness and seemingly endless eyes and teeth have become possessive in their romance, leading to an unfortunate fatality.

There's an overdone horror trope played out here that is tiresome to see done again, but it, in fact, drives forward the plot with great urgency. This script from Skottie Young makes the horror and the oppressive surveillance of the functional antagonist all too tangible (especially in the panel before "very well"). The art team of Jorge Corona, Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and Nate Piekos make managing emotions and a horrifying presence intimate and terrifying.

Things had to go this way, and it's tragic to end. It is, however, a truly engaging tale of twisted love that's well worth the time and money. RATING: BUY.

The Me You Love In The Dark #5

By Skottie Young, Jorge Corona

Ro can no longer ignore the connection she feels to her unique housemate-or the extreme and intense danger that relationship could hold for her. Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.

The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 The tragic, inevitable ending of this Skottie Young-penned horror tale is sure to leave you heartbroken in the best possible way. Credits Editor Joel Enos