The Moon And Serpent Political Party Named After Alan Moore

The Psychedelic Movement has renamed itself The Moon And Serpent Party after Alan Moore, on the launch of his new graphic novel

Party advocates for cannabis cafes, psychedelic therapy, and legal ayahuasca use in religious ceremonies.

Alan Moore's influence raises questions about his future role in UK politics.

Party explores diverse agenda with themes like Moon And Serpent Pagan Poetry Politics.

The Psychedelic Movement is a British political party that stands candidates in elections but has never seen anyone elected yet. They commonly call for the legalisation and establishment of widespread cannabis cafes, the legalisation of psychedelic therapy, restoring the legal punishment of exile, allowing churches to use ayahuasca in their ceremonies, the restoration of shamanic Christianity, and giving every 18-year-old around the world a plane ticket. Recent manifestos include a promise to install 24-hour cannabis cafes offering THC brownies and cookies and to ignore any laws that may prevent it. But also to protect local libraries, which may make even more sense of their current change.

Because the Psychedelic Movement has, on the 18th of October, officially changed its name to The Moon And Serpent Party. Named after the Moon and Serpent Grand Egyptian Society established by Alan Moore, David J and Tim Perkins, and which recently saw Alan Moore's final graphic novel, The Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic, published by Knockabout and Top Shelf/IDW.

Jason Pilley of The Psychedelic Party clarified things saying "MAYBE THE MOON & SERPENT PARTY. Inspired by Alan Moore's new book I am applying to change the name of my political-party to The Moon And Serpent Party. I don't know if the Powers That Be will allow that but it doesn't matter; either way, here is a first glimpse at what Pagan Politics might look like". It looks like the officials have accepted it.

Last night saw the launch of The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic, at the Century Club, on Shaftesbury Avenue in London, with Alan Moore talking to Gary Lachman about his partnership with Steve Moore and artists Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey. Alan Moore is a keen user of cannabis and also a keen supporter of local libraries. And while he rarely expresses party political opinion, is there any chance that, with this name change, Alan Moore may be about to become a party political figure in the UK? Here is what has been officially registered under the proposed name of The Moon And Serpent Party

Moon And Serpent Midnight Politics Moon And Serpent Heaven-Hell Politics Moon And Serpent Pagan Poetry Politics Moon And Serpent Imaginary Politics Moon And Serpent Soft Bullets Moon, Serpent, Shut Up, Dance Moon And Serpent Kamaclipse! Moon And Serpent Crusade Moon And Serpent Future Party Moon And Serpent: Psychedelic Movement Moon And Serpent: Psychedelic Front

A lot of bets are being hedged there.

