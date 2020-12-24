The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)

The Batman series by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey will be gone for a couple of months, courtesy of DC Comics' Future State. And when it comes back? From this Batman #106 preview, it looks like Barbara Gordon will still be playing Oracle's role to Bruce Wayne's Batman. And we also get a look at the new Batmobile he's been building – by hand. A little more practical, a little less swish?

Looks like he skimped on the price of a proper ejection seat as well. Does it look like the new Mayor Nakano might have some drones to put into play? Batman #106 will be published by DC Comics on the 2nd of March, 2021, which should give the creative team plenty of time to get ahead of schedule, with Bruce, Babs et al.

BATMAN #106

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup story written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

backup story art by GLEB MELNIKOV

wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 3/2/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot."

Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034!