The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger

Bleeding Cool was first to run the Boom Studios solicitations for August 2022, including new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book series Power Rangers Unlimited: Death Ranger #1 by Paul Allor and Katherine Lobo

(W) Paul Allor (A) Katherine Lobo (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

THE LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member turned on the others, seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe. How does this Ranger connect to what's locked in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, as everything converges in the highly-anticipated CHARGE TO 100? In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: 7.99

And it turns out one key member is The Death Ranger, Paul Allor posted on Twitter "NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT! This summer, @KathLobo and I bring you the tragic and ancient origin of THE DEATH RANGER! So thrilled to be back in the MMPR world again, working with @DafnaDOOM, @Gwenisms and the whole @boomstudios crew! Anyway, prepare to have your heart ripped out."

After Power Rangers reviewer George Junior posted "Death Ranger is a stone cold hunk 11/10 would let him breed me balls deep", Paul Allor replied "The Death Ranger's pronouns are they/them, as is the case with their entire race, but otherwise, yes, appropriate response." An entire race of non-binary Death Rangers?

Allor also added "Real talk: the last thing I expected to write in the immediate wake of Mom's death (and after losing both Mom and Dad to brutal deaths 3 years apart) was a story about…the destructive power of grief. But I'm so glad @dafnadoom and @thatryanparrott brought me onboard… This story was cathartic and painful to write, but I *think* it resulted in something f-cking great. And props to @DafnaDOOM for being an amazing editor and human, giving me an escape hatch when it was clear what direction they needed, then being so supportive as we forged ahead"

He also took the opportunity to add news on another project. "While I've got all you truly wonderful Toku fans looking my way — just a reminder I'm ALSO writing SISTER CRASH, a Kamen Rider-inspired story that's running monthly in the back of @radiantred2! From @ChrisEvenhuis, @br_peer, @illusClaire and I! You'll love it, too…

Sister Crash runs in Radiant Red, alongside Radiant Black. published by Image Comics, from former Power Ranger comics creators, and handily sitting alongside the same comic bookshelf when ordered alphabetically, with only the Punisher in between… and here's the upcoming issue of that, this week, as well.

RADIANT RED #3 (OF 5) CVR A LAFUENTE & MUERTO

(W) Cherish Chen (A/CA) Darko Lafuente, Miquel Muerto

The new job approaches and planning commences. There's just one problem: Satomi can't do what they need her to do. She'd better work it out fast, though, because when her home life and her new career both threaten to come crashing down, Satomi will be forced to decide: which does she want to save more?In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $3.99