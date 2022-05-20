Power Rangers: Death Ranger & Wyld in Full Boom August 2022 Solicits

Boom Studios' August 2022 solicits and solicitations brings a new graphic novel I'm Still Alive from Roberto Saviano and Asaf Hanuka, as well as Death Ranger to the Power Rangers, a new Wyld, and a 20th anniversary for Firefly. Here are the full listings.

IM STILL ALIVE OGN HC (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220365

(W) Roberto Saviano (A / CA) Asaf Hanuka

When world-renowned Italian journalist Roberto Saviano put pen to paper at age 26, he'd change laws, expose widespread corruption, put his own life at risk, and save countless others…

Gomorrah, his groundbreaking international bestseller and NYT Notable Book of the Year, exposed the inner workings of the Italian mafia and placed Saviano under direct threat which has necessitated 24-hour police protection to this day.

Joined by award-winning cartoonist Asaf Hanuka (The Realist, The Divine), Saviano shares his deepest thoughts and experience of life in Naples, where he witnessed the power and violence of the mafia firsthand.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 24.99

WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220368

JUN220369 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR B CAPULLO – 5.99

JUN220370 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR C FOIL DIALYNAS – 7.99

JUN220371 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR D FOIL CAPULLO – 7.99

JUN220372 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV WARD – 5.99

JUN220373 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV – 5.99

JUN220374 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR G 50 COPY INCV – 5.99

JUN220375 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR H 75 COPY INCV – 5.99

JUN220376 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR I 100 COPY INCV – 5.99

JUN220377 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR J FOC REVEAL VAR – 5.99

JUN220378 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR K UNLOCKABLE VAR – 5.99

JUN220379 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #1 (OF 5) CVR L BG VAR PANTAZIS – 5.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

The WYND saga continues in this epic new volume from Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods.

The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war.

Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES?

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 5.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220382

JUN220383 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

JUN220384 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 CVR C BODYBAG VAR KIEU – 4.99

JUN220385 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DELL EDERA – 3.99

JUN220386 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRANQUIZ – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Sam Johns (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Edwin finally comes face-to-jaws with the legendary monster he's been hunting – against all odds, will he be able to survive the encounter?

Meanwhile, we return to the past, where a young child faces a very different kind of watery terror…

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 05

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220387

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Following the events of the Archer's Peak saga, Erica Slaughter is back on the hunt for a terrifying new kind of monster in Tribulation, New Mexico.

However, the Order of St. George never forgives and never forgets, and Erica will soon find herself in the sights of her most dangerous foe yet.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 14.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 CVR A VALERIO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220388

(W) Paul Allor (A) Katherine Lobo (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

THE LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces.

But that all changed when one key member turned on the others, seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe.

How does this Ranger connect to what's locked in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, as everything converges in the highly-anticipated CHARGE TO 100?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 7.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 CVR B FOIL

POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 CVR C 10 COPY

POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 CVR D 25 COPY

POWER RANGERS UNLTD DEATH RANGER #1 CVR E UNLOCKABLE

2022

SRP: 7.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220393

JUN220394 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

JUN220395 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

JUN220396 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

JUN220397 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR E 25 COPY INCV PALOSZ – 3.99

JUN220398 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR RICCARDI – 3.99

JUN220399 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

JUN220400 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #22 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR PALOSZ – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

A RANGER RETURNS! With their help, the team can finally turn the tide of battle, but not without consequences. Will the Rangers forge a new path together despite their differences?

Meanwhile, Kim receives some much-needed perspective from a fellow Ranger, offering her a glimpse of hope for the future.

As the dust begins to settle, will this Mighty Morphin team settle on a sense of identity, and discover their true role in the universe?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #22 CVR A MARTINEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220401

JUN220402 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

JUN220403 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MARTINEZ – 3.99

JUN220404 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

JUN220405 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR E 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 3.99

JUN220406 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR RICCARDI – 3.99

JUN220407 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

JUN220408 – POWER RANGERS #22 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

With the new Ranger wreaking havoc and bringing destruction, Andros realizes the scale of his mistake, and that the planet is in grave danger.

But when the deadly Ranger seeks a new host, an unexpected and much-beloved victim becomes the next tool of death, at the expense of the Omegas…

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220409

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Derrick Chew

After a mysterious pod crashes to Earth, the Morphin Master Teens take on dangerous and thrilling new forms!

But will a corrupted former ally be their undoing, or can they save their friend and protect the last Masterforge from destruction?

Discover the truth behind the Phantom Ranger, the Morphin Masters, Power Rangers, and the Morphin Grid that fans have always wanted to know!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99

GO GO POWER RANGERS DELUXE EDITION HC BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220411

(W) Ryan Parrott, Marguerite Bennett, Rachel Wagner (A) Eleonora Carlini, Dan Mora, Kath Lobo (CA) Miguel Mercado

Go Go all the way back to before the arrival of the Green Ranger, and discover brand new stories about the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers lineup!

In the early days, juggling high school, budding romances, and Rita Repulsa was hard enough for the teenagers with attitude!

But soon a friend from their future-one not chosen by Zordon-collides with their new beginning as they fight to keep their secret lives under wraps…

You asked for it, and now the first half of the seminal Go Go Power Rangers series is finally collected in a deluxe hardcover format for the first time!

Collects Go Go Power Rangers #1-16, Go Go Power Rangers: Back To School #1, and a brand new exclusive short story by Rachel Wagner and Katherine Lobo.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 75

FIREFLY 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 CVR A ASPINALL

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220412

(W) Jorge Corona, Josh Gordon (A) Jordi Perez, Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Marc Aspinall

In this commemorative 20th Anniversary Special, discover two never-before-told stories from the Serenity's past and future.

First, writer Jorge Corona (The Me You Love In The Dark) teams with artist Jordi Pérez (All-New Firefly) on a journey through the past like a leaf on the wind, alongside the original crew of the ship.

Then, Josh Gordon and Fabina Mascolo, the team behind Brand New Verse, force the future crew to keep a deadly weapon hidden at all costs… but those that originally hid it away are more familiar than they realize!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 7.99

FIREFLY 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 CVR B YOON

FIREFLY 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 CVR C PREMIUM VAR

FIREFLY 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

ALL-NEW FIREFLY GOSPEL ACCORDING TO JAYNE HC VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220416

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

Rising star writer David M. Booher and artist Jordi Pérez plot an all-new era for the future of the Serenity, while also revealing new secrets from the crew's past!

After their adventures on The Earth That Was, the crew of the Serenity are reunited under the leadership of Captain Kaylee, and undertake a mission that will test their moral code.

It's not long before the crew collides with the mysterious history of the crew member responsible for this whole mess-the Hero of Canton himself, one Jayne Cobb.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #7 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220417

JUN220418 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #7 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

JUN220419 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #7 CVR C 15 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Mona Finden

Despite Jayne trying to recklessly play hero, the crew of the Serenity makes the best of a deadly situation, ready to solve the mystery before them.

But they uncover much more than they bargained for, with a shocking connection to their newest enemy and the cargo they pursue.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220420

JUN220421 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR B BLOOD RED VAR FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

JUN220422 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANINDITO – 4.99

JUN220423 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

JUN220424 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

JUN220425 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #5 CVR F 75 COPY INCV YOSHITANI – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Sonia Liao (CA) Ario Anindito

After a demonic culinary encounter, Buffy, already hurt after being sidelined by the rookie slayer who's supposed to be her friend, is even more emotionally injured by Faith keeping secrets.

But even worse, Buffy goes to Xander for antiparasitic medicine, because she may have contracted something far worse than food poisoning…

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL #8 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220426

JUN220427 – ANGEL #8 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

JUN220428 – ANGEL #8 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Spike, Angel, and Fred are in a desperate battle against a vampiric horde.

But a mysterious force brought back by Dr. Daedelus has a thirst for retribution and may be just the help the Angel crew needs!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC AJANI GOLDMANE #1 CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220429

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) TBA (CA) Ariel Olivetti

This standalone tale introduces new readers to fan favorite planeswalker Ajani Goldmane, while delving into his past adventures and uncovering surprising revelations for the brave healer's current fans!

But what happens when the steadfast, valiant protector faces threats beyond his capabilities?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAGIC AJANI GOLDMANE #1 CVR B YOUNG

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220430

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) TBA (CA) Ethan Young

This standalone tale introduces new readers to fan favorite planeswalker Ajani Goldmane, while delving into his past adventures and uncovering surprising revelations for the brave healer's current fans!

But what happens when the steadfast, valiant protector faces threats beyond his capabilities?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAGIC AJANI GOLDMANE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220431

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) TBA (CA) Ariel Olivetti

This standalone tale introduces new readers to fan favorite planeswalker Ajani Goldmane, while delving into his past adventures and uncovering surprising revelations for the braVe healer's current fans!

But what happens when the steadfast, valiant protector faces threats beyond his capabilities?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAGIC AJANI GOLDMANE #1 CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR YOUNG

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220432

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) TBA (CA) Ethan Young

This standalone tale introduces new readers to fan favorite planeswalker Ajani Goldmane, while delving into his past adventures and uncovering surprising revelations for the brave healer's current fans!

But what happens when the steadfast, valiant protector faces threats beyond his capabilities?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #17 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220433

JUN220434 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #17 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

JUN220435 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #17 CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

Despite Ravnica seemingly unreachable, Niko Aris, the Fatescorn, arrives with the help of an ally.

But Niko still has to find a way to Kaya, Vraska, and Ral, all while remaining hidden from a masterful enemy, one who will crush the entire multiverse if their terrible goals are realized.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GRIM #4 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220436

JUN220437 – GRIM #4 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – 5.99

JUN220438 – GRIM #4 CVR C FRISON – 3.99

JUN220439 – GRIM #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DI MEO – 3.99

JUN220440 – GRIM #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

JUN220441 – GRIM #4 CVR F UNLOCABLE VAR FRISON – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

With her very afterlife at stake, Jess must confront a dangerous figure, raising questions about her own death.

Now a fugitive, Jess needs answers and is running out of options. Luckily, a new, powerful scythe might be the key to deciphering this entire mystery!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #28 CVR A CONNECTING MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220442

JUN220443 – ONCE & FUTURE #28 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

JUN220444 – ONCE & FUTURE #28 CVR C 25 COPY INCV PARK – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Vengeance on the Arthurs proves to be exactly what it takes to bring Mary and Bridgette together, despite years of strife.

Will their reunion survive the battles to come? Or is this merely another ploy to split the women apart once more?

The main cover connects to the covers for issues #29 and #30, creating an epic piece of artwork celebrating the entire run of this iconic fantasy series!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALICE EVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220445

JUN220446 – ALICE EVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR B NORD – 3.99

JUN220447 – ALICE EVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV NORD – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

In the stunning conclusion to Alice's dark sequel, she finds herself faced with Dr. Madsen and Mistress Hilda's dreaded "permanent solution."

As her repressed memories warp Wonderland itself, Alice finds herself on the threshold of being banished from reality forever…

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #13 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220448

JUN220449 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #13 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

JUN220450 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #13 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

The final story arc continues as Honorhim flashes back to the attempt on his life, the catalyst for his current paranoia.

But as he debates what to do about Thierry, and what the revelation of his survival means, he may discover that Newdawn has her own agenda…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #10 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220451

JUN220452 – BASILISK #10 CVR B SOOK – 3.99

JUN220453 – BASILISK #10 CVR C 25 COPY INCV SOOK – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

The unspeakable horrors of the commune's past are finally revealed, while Hannah and Regan flee from dangerous men in pursuit.

Will Hannah manage to reach Vanessa? And will she even agree with what it will cost her?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 (OF 4) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220454

JUN220455 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

JUN220456 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 (OF 4) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

JUN220457 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 (OF 4) CVR D FOC 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN220458 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #4 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR WARD – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

Gurney and the smugglers have eluded the Harkonnen forces and retreated to Arrakis, but they come back empty-handed and defeated.

However, Gurney's secret plan is finally set in motion. Will he finally have his revenge against the Beast? Or will his sacrifices be for nothing?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FLAVOR GIRLS #2 (OF 3)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220459

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Sara is going out of this world as the newest member of the FLAVOR GIRLS!

At an extraplanar location called "The Temple," Sara and her fellow Flavor Girls hone their unique powers with Master Himiko as an encroaching threat looms ever-closer…

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 7.99

JUST BEYOND OGN GIFT SET (TP VOL 1-4)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN220460

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

What lies in the shadows? Hiding just beyond the known world?

A terrifying school, a camping trip out of nightmares, a journey to a remote mysterious island, and a deadly swamp all await a new generation of those ready for the signature spooky scares of R.L. Stine!

This special graphic novel gift set collects Just Beyond: The Scare School, Just Beyond: The Horror At Happy Landings, Just Beyond: Welcome to Beast Island, and Just Beyond: Monstrosity in a single complete set for the first time!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 39.99