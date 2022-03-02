New-Look Punisher Debuts Today In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3

Clearly, there's a lot to talk about Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 from Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre out today. As well as revealing the big Devil's Reign twist a week early, there is also an epilogue which we talked about yesterday but have now seen in the flesh as it were. With Elektra up against the Hand – and the Fist.

And for the first time we get to see who is behind the new iteration of The Hand, the ninja group of operatives used by so many over the decades, but with their own very strong sense of purpose and mortality.

And now run by Frank Castle, The Punisher. Who has dropped his usual skull symbol in favour of the Devil's Skull Horns. And has replaced guns with swords and knives of various sizes.

This will lear into the new Punisher series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz that Bleeding Cool got the scoop on in a couple of posts last year, and confirmed by Marvel Comics sometime after.

In recent years there has been increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. This also followed Black Lives Matter protests and a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police.

Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Bleeding Cool observed that this may have happened already and that there had been no published or solicited Punisher comic books since November 2020. There was a collection of Punisher Vs Barracuda – but that series was never completed. It was initially postponed by the pandemic but then abandoned altogether, despite completed issues having been completed. But now the character is returning, changed, in a new series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz.

How long will it stick? Well, how long will the big change that this comic book also teases stick? Lots of big changes spinning out of Deviul's Reign, as promised…

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3

by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Chris Bachalo

Elektra Natchios has sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 PagesnRated T+ $3.99

PUNISHER #1

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

WILL THE PUNISHER'S WAR END?

Born of tragedy. Devoted to war. Unstoppable in his rage. As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. Now it's time for him to face his true destiny. What shocking secret from Frank's past will convince him to take the reins of the Marvel Universe's most notorious clan of assassins? And once Frank becomes the warlord of the deadly ninjas of the Hand, will it also mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning? Join the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron and artists Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta for an epic exploration of the dark and violent past and inevitable future of one of Marvel's most iconic characters. 48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99