Speculator Corner: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 (Spoilers)

This Wednesday sees the release of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 from Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre. Starring Elektra Natchios as the Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, with stories spinning out of Devil's Reign – and also looking to the future of the Marvel Comics Universe. Timeless #1 and Marvel PR already showed that Frank Castle, The Punisher, was also getting a revamp, leading The Hand, eschewing guns for samurai weapons and sporting a brand new Devil Skull image to replace the Punisher skull. Bleeding Cool got the scoop on that series in a couple of posts last year, and confirmed by Marvel Comics late last year.

In recent years there has been increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. This also followed Black Lives Matter protests and a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police.

Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Bleeding Cool observed that this may have happened already and that there had been no published or solicited Punisher comic books since November 2020. There was a collection of Punisher Vs Barracuda – but that series was never completed. It was initially postponed by the pandemic but then abandoned altogether, despite completed issues having been completed. But now the character is returning, changed, in a new series by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz.

Bleeding Cool gets a tip that this new look Punisher will first appear in full, after his brief glimpse in Timeless #1, in this week's Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3. Devil Skull chest and everything, The kind of thing that keen Marvel Comics collectors might like a head start over…

