Warning: Today's Daredevil May Reveal Next Week's Devil's Reign Twist

Spoilers of course. Today sees the publication of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 by Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre, the final issue of the series before the relaunch in May, and tying in deep with Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign event series. We also see the publication of Devil's Reign: X-Men #2 and Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1. But not Devil's Reign #5, that's out next week. But Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 might give you a spoilery indication of what is to come. As Elektra Natchios, the new Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, approaches Robert Goldman.

Robert Goldman was a lawyer that attended Columbia University alongside Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson and Elektra Natchios, and was Matt's own lawyer when Daredevil stood trial for murder. And he has some news to share.

From Devil's Reign #5. That Matt Murdock has been murdered by Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. And this is the solicitation for Devil's Reign #5…

DEVILS REIGN #5 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220910

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

As smart and ruthless as Wilson Fisk may be, he's chosen to enlist the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He's been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE – that fear runs out! Fisk's lackeys aren't scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him – and ALL OF NEW YORK is left to pay the price! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Although, of course, in June 2022, we will be getting a new Daredevil… and it may bring new light to these revealed solicitations. Has Marvel Comics actually killed off Matt Murdock, the original Daredevil, and this new series told in retrospect?

A new DAREDEVIL #1 rises from the ashes of DEVIL'S REIGN's climactic ending! Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto will be continuing their Eisner-nominated run on DAREDEVIL this June. Known for their transformative work on the saga of Matt Murdock, Elektra, Kingpin and more, the superstar creative team will turn their gaze to a future full of peril and pain, in this explosive beginning of an all new era for Hell's Kitchen's guardian devil. After the shocking events of DEVIL'S REIGN, what is left of Daredevil? Who lived, who died, and who is left to pick up the pieces? Fans can expect the series to tackle both Matt AND Elektra's journeys as they deal with the brutal cost of taking on the Daredevil mantle. With new enemies and radical changes to the fabric of Daredevil's mythos, DAREDEVIL #1 is set to usher in the darkest Hell's Kitchen to date.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 is published by Marvel Comics today, alongside Devil's Reign: X-Men #2 and Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1. Devil's Reign #5 is published next week.

DAREDEVIL WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211129

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Chris Bachalo

by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De Latorre, cover by Chris Bachalo

Elektra Natchios has sworn a vow to never take a life as long as she wears the DAREDEVIL cowl, but battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to keep it? If she is, will she be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy? In Shops: Mar 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99