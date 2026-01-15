Posted in: Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, tom brevoort

The Next Big X-Men Event Begins On Free Comic Book Day

Tom Brevoort talks about evengt fatigue and that the next Big X-Men event will begin on Free Comic Book Day in May

The next major X-Men event kicks off with a special issue on Free Comic Book Day in May 2026.

Tom Brevoort addresses recent event fatigue and promises more breathing space between major storylines.

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026 teases a huge Marvel event with stories by Chip Zdarsky, Jed MacKay, and Ryan North.

First looks at the upcoming summer's X-Men event and the mysterious role of Doom are revealed in this one-shot.

Tom Brevoort, Senior Vice President, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor at Marvel Comics just gave a big interview to AIPT, which was able to incorporate reader questions, including the proponderance of events. Talking about their not-Free Comic Book Day offering for Comics Giveaway Day (both on the 2nd of May 2026), he states, "we're releasing an Armageddon/X-Men one-shot that will have both an Armageddon story and an X-Men story that sets up a particular thing… there will be another X-Men event coming up. You might even see something about it on Comics Giveaway Day."

But for those suffering from event fatigue, he says, "But we're going to have a little more space, again, due to the way some things fell. We got a little choked on event stuff early on, and a certain number of X-Fans have not been shy about saying that. The "You keep putting your events in the middle of my books" crowd has been louder than usual because it's happened a little more often than we might've otherwise intended. So we'll probably go a somewhat longer period of time between the end of the Age of Revelation and the next thing. It probably won't seem like that long to people because there are 12 months in a year, but it's not going to happen in March. But it is coming.

"We know what it is. It's got a name and everything. We haven't told anybody the name. That Armageddon one-shot is actually not really called Armageddon/X-Men. It's called Armageddon/something else — we just haven't released what that something else is yet." Well, here's what little they have released;

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by CHIP ZDARSKY that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

This is taking the opposite approach to DC Comics, who are reprinting and previewing comics, rather than using new material. Who will win the day?

