The Peak 1990s Nostalgia of Simpsons Comics and Stories #1, at Auction

There's been a lot written over the past few months about the current nostalgia boom that was kickstarted by the Covid-19 pandemic. And even more recently, there's been a fair bit written about how Millenial Nostalgia is fueling a boom in collectibles fields such as Pokémon Cards. We've certainly seen examples of that at auction this year. The vintage comics market has felt this nostalgia boom across the board as well, and comic books based on properties that Millenials grew up with are also on the move. There's a perfect example of peak 1990s nostalgia with Simpsons Comics and Stories #1 (Welsh Publishing, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages up for auction this week in the 2021 May 23-24 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122121 from Heritage Auctions.

Simpsons Comics and Stories #1 has an interesting place in 1990s comic book history. The one-shot comic spun out of a magazine from children's magazine publisher Welsh Publishing Group called Simpsons Illustrated, which featured articles, interviews, and comics about the show. Veteran magazine industry executive Donald Welsh bought the publishing division he had been running for Lorimar Telepictures in 1997, and developed a formidable slate of magazines based licensed properties such as Barbie, the Muppets, Thundercats, Masters of the Universe, G.I. Joe, and many others. Welsh Publishing Group published several other magazines that included comic books, such as Superman & Batman Magazine, and the Real Ghostbusters Magazine.

The success of Simpsons Illustrated and Simpsons Comics and Stories #1 led to the establishment of the Bongo Comics Group by Matt Groening along with Steve Vance, Cindy Vance, and Bill Morrison in 1993. The success of the Welsh Publishing Group line led Marvel Comics to acquire that publisher in 1994.

Simpsons Comics and Stories #1 was written by Steve Vance, Cindy Vance, and Bill Morrison and drawn by Steve Vance. There are currently 50 entries for this comic at CGC 9.8 on the CGC Census.