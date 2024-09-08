Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, perfume

The Perfume That Smells Like A Comic Book Store

The 9 The Comics Store of George candle and perfiume is available from Lola James Harper by Rami Mekdachi to make everything smel like comics.

Article Summary Discover the unique 9 The Comics Store of George candle and perfume from Lola James Harper, inspired by comic book shops.

Scott Snyder shares how a candle capturing the scent of a comic store led him to uncover this nostalgic fragrance.

Rami Mekdachi, a creative perfume art director, designed this collection reflecting his worldwide travels and memories.

Experience the aroma of vintage comics and wooden floors with Lola James Harper's room spray and candles.

Scott Snyder posted a recent present that sent up down a wormhole. "My wife bought a candle for me that's supposed to capture the scent of a comic store." And indeed, this is the 9 The Comics Store of George candle from Lola James Harper by Rami Mekdachi, who says, "Poplar Wood/Spice. In New York City on 8th Avenue, we love to go to George's comic book store to check vintage comics or little figurines… Open the door and smell the wood floor, the vintage book & magazines…"

8th Avenue… could this be the Big Apple Comic Con at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel? Manga Spot on the corner of 57th? Or is this a fantasy store? Either way, it's not just candles… it's perfume as well. A room spray to make your home smell like a comic book store. Without, you know, actually having comic books.

Rami Mekdachi was born in 1971 in Beirut, Lebanon, and raised in Paris, France. He lived in Lancaster, England, for a few years and spent some summers in the San Juan Islands and Seattle, Washington. Rami Mekdachi is a perfume art director for brands such as Costes Parfum, Chloé candles, Eau de Colette, Lacoste Candles, Roger Vivier Parfum, Jacques Garcia Candles, Mama Shelter Home Spray, La Reserve Genève candle, andHôtel Arts Barcelona candle In 2000, Rami Mekdachi launched cosmetic lines in prestigious hotels, shifting amenities into luxury beauty products and making the scent central to the hotel experience. He initiated this with the Hotel Costes in Paris. In 2013, Mekdachi created Lola James Harper… The brand was launched at the iconic Parisian concept store Colette with his collection of 18 candles and room sprays inspired by his travels, friendships and memories around the world. Rami is a photographer, musician, movie director, and founder of the worldwide Art Project, Lola James Harper. He has spent 15 years travelling with his family of 4, recording music, and filming their music sessions, encounters, talks, and road trips.

And at some point, it seems, going into a comic book store or two…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!