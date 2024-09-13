Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Phoenix Comic, Phoenix Comic Books

The Phoenix Comic Books, A New Graphic Novel Imprint, With QR Codes

David Fickling Books and Phoenix Comics Weekly will launch a new comic-book imprint, The Phoenix Comic Books, in January 2025.

David Fickling Books and the British weekly comic book The Phoenix Comic, published by sister publisher David Fickling Comics, will launch a new comic-book imprint, The Phoenix Comic Books, in January 2025.

The two companies have previously published collections like Jamie Smart's Bunny vs Monkey (with five more signed) and Neill Cameron's Mega Robo Bros. My youngest still reads her St. Georgia and the Ends of the World by Robin Boyden with all the passion as when she first discovered it (and keeps asking when there will be another. Gosh Comics has a wall full of them.

But now DFB will have a specific imprint to contain these titles, The Phoenix Comic Books. It will also launch The Phoenix Comic Club which will give readers access to drawing, writing and comic-creation tutorials from comic creators, downloadable worksheets and activities, and each title published will include free access to the club, with a QR code that will access a draw-along video and activity. See, Marvel, that's how you do a QR code. Readers can then access the full array of comic-club tutorials, downloadable worksheets and activities from comic creators. The Phoenix will publish new Comic Club material in the comic every week, and online for free.

Other upcoming titles include Donut Squad by Neill Cameron in May 2025, and Pandora in Puzzlevale by Paul Duffield in June 2025.

The Phoenix Comic Books imprint will be launched at the 2025 Waterstones Family Festival followed by a year-long programme of events and workshops alongside an advertising campaign, pop-up events, and more.

"The Phoenix has fostered a love of reading in so many children, and has played a vital part in the recent growth of children's comic books," said Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones. "DFB have a proven exceptional instinct for new talent in the genre: we're hugely excited to see The Phoenix Comic Books imprint take shape, and to work closely with the team to launch more standard setting brands to excite booksellers and young readers."

Liz Cross, managing and publishing director at David Fickling Books, said "The experience DFB and the Phoenix have of working together on Bunny vs Monkey and our other wonderful comic-book series is joyous—particularly because of the delight we can see these books bringing to readers. The Phoenix team have boundless creative energy, unparalleled comics expertise, and the ability to tap into what children really love—and the opportunity to work with them to harness this comics power in book form and bring Phoenix-y goodness to as many readers as possible is an exciting one indeed!"

Tom Fickling, editor-in-chief at the Phoenix comic, added: "I couldn't be more thrilled and delighted to see The Phoenix Comic Books imprint burst into life! It takes the very best comics from the Phoenix, that we already know thousands of children love, and with DFB's crack publishing team turns them into amazing books."

