Jamie Smart Signs Up For Five More Bunny Vs Monkey Graphic Novels

He is Britain's best-selling comic book creator, beating out Alice Oseman to the prize. Jamie Smart's Bunny Vs Monkey series of graphic novels that have spun out of Phoenix Comics Weekly for over a decade, and have consistently topped the British bestselling book charts of late. And now Phoenix and publisher David Fickling Books, or DFB, have got out the contracts and have tied Jamie Smart down to five more Bunny vs Monkey books as well as a wider Bunny vs Monkey publishing portfolio, starting with the publication of the first joke book, Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight in October.

Bunny vs Monkey: Bunny Bonanza became the number one Nielsen BookScan bestseller in the children's chart in its first week of publication back in January. Smart won Illustrator of the Year award at The British Book Awards in May, with Bunny vs Monkey: Multiverse Mix-Up winning Illustrated Children's Book of the Year.

Bunny vs Monkey: The Great Big Glitch in hardcover and Bunny vs Monkey: The Gigantic Joke Fight in paperback will be published on the 10th of October by DFB, and follows the previous bestseller, Bunny Bonanza, back in January. Smart is represented by Jodie Hodges at United Agents.

Liz Cross, managing and publishing director at DFB, said: "What a joy it is to publish Jamie Smart—a comics powerhouse with an almost magical ability to enthuse, entertain, and inspire children. We're delighted that our close publishing partnership with Jamie, and with the wonderful Phoenix comic, will be continuing and bringing delight to readers for many years to come."

Jamie Smart said: "DFB and the Phoenix have been so supportive of both me and my career over the last 15 years—and however many books—so I'm thrilled that we're going to be working together so far into the future too. With more Bunny vs Monkey and Max & Chaffy books already well underway, and one or two new projects yet to be announced, it's going to be a really exciting few years. DFB and The Phoenix always encourage their creators to tell the weirdest, silliest, most wonderfullest stories, so that's exactly what I'm going to do."

