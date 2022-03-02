The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing

Two main Ben Reilly Spider-Man titles out today, Amazing#91 and Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1, both deep into the Beyond storyline at different times, as well as Devil's Reign: X-Men #2 looking at the Peter Parker of days past. We have pointed out that Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker has been through quite a lot courtesy of the Beyond Corporation…

Including having various inconvenient memories of his wiped away to make him more pliable for corporate use and misuse.

With some unfortunate side-effects to those memories of his, taking away a lot more than the intended collapses.

Handily in today's Devil's Reign: X-Men #2, set a few years ago, when Spider-Man still wore black, Emma Frost had a quick peek inside Peter Parker's head.

And it turns out in the real Peter Parker, this memory is rather upfront in his thoughts.

Originally Uncle Ben never said that phrase in the comics, but it was retrofitted back in letter on, and firmly established by the movies. Though in today's Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1, the cloned Ben Reilly is still thinking the best of the Beyond Corporation.

In Amazing Spider-Man #91 also out today, he is less trusting with the Beyond Corporation, Devil's Reign has clearly been and gone. As, potentially, has Daredevil. Ben Reilly and Peter Parker fighting together, with Ben's memory lapses on display.

I mean, not remembering The Rose in Devil's Reign: Spider-Man is one thing.

But those memory lapses are getting more serious when the Spiders complain notes.

And even affecting how Ben Reilly perceives the present, collapsing like his memories did after being meddled with by the Beyond Corporation.

But if he has indeed lost the memory of his greatest inspiration, that might give another reading as to his next action.

Because if there is no great responsibility coming with great power, why not just cut off your nose to spite your face?

You know, a new title with the headline The Psychopathic Spider-Man might do well in today's climate. Is this what the new Ben Reilly title is going to be?

